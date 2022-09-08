‘I Am Quality’: Shereé Whitfield Claps Back at Criticism That Her SHE by Shereé Line Copied Shein and Amazon Products and is Overpriced

Earlier this week, reality TV star Shereé Whitfield made headlines after fans encountered a few setbacks while trying to purchase items from her SHE by Shereé website.

The problems included the website crashing and fans being unable to purchase any pieces featured during the company’s fashion show on the season-14 finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Shereé Whitfield responds to claims that she copied Shein and Amazon’s designs when creating the SHE by Shereé fashion line. Photo:@shereewhitfield/Instagram

As time went on, a handful of people brought up other issues they had with Whitfield’s products. Their complaints ranged from how overpriced the pieces of clothing were to how some of the SHE by Shereé line appeared to be replicas of Shein and Amazon items.

On Sept. 6, during an interview with Women’s Health magazine, Whitfield responded to the massive backlash she’s faced since launching SHE by Shereé.

When asked if she copied Shein or Amazon’s designs, the 52-year-old said, “I have a lot of people on a lot of websites looking at products and saying, ‘Ooh, I like that, I’m inspired by that. Then you take that and put your own spin on it.” Whitfield added she had never seen the Shein or Amazon outfits before.

This man said “Shein By Sheree” and i need y’all to know I’m in shambles 🥴🥴🥴 #SheBySheree #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rtBO6NF47m — Alcoholic Bitch™® (@xBIG_CHOPPAHx) September 5, 2022

When the discussion shifted to the clothing prices — most items on the Shereé site cost around $130 — Whitfield expressed that each piece has an expensive price tag because they are custom-made.

She explained, “The majority of my pieces are custom. Everything you saw on the runway was custom.” Whitfield wrapped up her comments by saying “everything” she does will have quality.

The mother of three said, “Everyone who follows Shereé Whitfield knows that everything I do is quality,” she said. “I am quality.”

It is to be noted that since Whitfield’s interview the SHE by Shereé website has remained down, and the company has yet to reveal when it plans for a relaunch.