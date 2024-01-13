Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Slams DUI Reports Claiming He Was Intoxicated While Driving, Omits Details Of Arrest Ahead Of New Legal Troubles

Peter Thomas says there is no truth to newly surfaced reports of him driving while under the influence. TMZ broke the news about the Bar One proprietor being arrested in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County, Georgia, on Jan. 12.

According to the outlet, a traffic stop was conducted after officers observed Thomas weaving between lanes and his failure to stop at a red light after exiting the interstate. Officers noted that his vehicle had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” and he appeared to have “watery, glassy, and bloodshot eyes.”

Peter Thomas addresses DUI claims after recent arrest is revealed. (Photo: The Georgia Gazette)

The Georgia Gazette obtained his booking sheet, which lists driving without a license, expired tag/no tag, DUI, and no proof of insurance as part of his offenses. The former husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey addressed the news in a video shared on Instagram.

He began by clarifying that the ordeal unfolded a week prior, on Jan. 3. “I refused to blow (a breathalyzer). I spent a night in the hospital because my blood pressure was so high,” said Thomas.

TMZ reported that Thomas was arrested after adhering to field sobriety tests. He was then transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center, but, as he mentioned, ended up at a local hospital for treatment of his blood pressure instead of behind bars that evening. It was then that he allegedly reneged on submitting to a blood test to determine his blood alcohol level.

“They told me I had to turn myself in because there was gonna be a warrant, so I did so. Turned myself in, bailed myself out in three hours,” he said about posting a bond that was less than $3,000.

“Thank you, Cobb County. You guys were hospitable, but I’m taking that on all the way. … All of the years I’ve been in this game, I’ve never arrested for DUI. I’m mindful of that. I got a little brother that got killed because of a drunk driver, so I’m extremely mindful about that,” continued the entrepreneur.

Some of the comments on the post were critical of Thomas’ alleged behavior. “One thing about it, he’s never gonna take ACCOUNTABILITY!” and “Dui, no license, no tag, no insurance..really. This is the face of “too old to be this irresponsible,” wrote two individuals.

“Entertainment Tonight” reports that part of Thomas’ stipulations for release include abstaining from alcohol and drug consumption, not own firearms, undergoing random drug and alcohol testing, and not changing residency unless notifying the court a week prior to the move.

Thomas was accused of drunkenly choking a female patron in March 2022 at the Baltimore location of his lounge. Last year, in March, he was found not guilty of the assault charges at trial.