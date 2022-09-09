‘It’s Him Smiling From Ear to Ear for Me’: Keyshia Ka’oir Shares That She is Pregnant, and Fans Note How Happy Gucci Mane Looks

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

The two announced on Sept. 9 that they were expecting their second child together. Ka’oir, who shares 1-year-old son Ice Davis, with the rapper, disclosed the news first on her Instagram by sharing a compilation video showcasing their life after the entrepreneur told Gucci Mane.

Keyshia Ka’oir shares that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Gucci Mane. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

The post includes a video of Ka’oir sharing a pregnancy test with the “Wake Up in the Sky” emcee, and a clip of the couple attending a sonogram appointment. In addition to the upload, Ka’oir referenced a verse from Gucci Mane’s track “Mrs. Davis.” The track, which his wife inspired, was released in June 2022.

She wrote, “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With.” @[email protected] Immediatley following Ka’oir’s post, Gucci Mane shared the video on his Instagram Story.

As fans viewed the video, many expressed their joy by sending well-wishes to Gucci and Ka’oir.

More clips from Keyshia Ka’oir’s pregnancy announcement Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“Gucci looks so happy! Congrats to yall man.”

“Awwe congrats to them.”

“YESSSSS…. MY FAVORITES HAVING ANOTHER BUNDLE OF JOY. CONGRATULATIONS.”

“His reaction was everything for me I always been a Gucci fan this just made my love for him grow more. Congratulations Queen and King.”

“Wow this is soooo beautiful @congratulations to you both couple goals.”

Among the previous remarks, othered pointed out how big Gucci Mane’s smile was throughout the entire video. One wrote, “It’s him smiling from ear to ear for me.. lol.” Another said, “His smile was so genuine.” A third social media user posted, “The smile is priceless.”

Aside from the excitement over the pregnancy announcement, no additional details have been released to the general public. It is unclear how far along Ka’oir is and what the child’s gender will be.

Gucci Mane and Ka’oir both have children from previous relationships.