‘This Giving Stop Singing My Part Now Baby Vibe’: Mariah Carey Takes Over During Vocal Lessons with Her and Nick Cannon’s Daughter Monroe 

Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, showed fans what it’s like to have a vocal icon as a mom.

Monroe and Carey decided to create a funny TikTok that showed the 11-year-old lip-syncing over an edited sound of “It’s A Wrap” by her mother.

Mariah Carey (left) and Monroe Cannon (right). (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram)

As Monroe is enjoying her jam session, Carey peeks in from the side of her door and joins in singing with her daughter as she mouthed part of the chorus.

While Carey began to sing, Monroe looked rather annoyed and threw her hands up which caused Carey to snatch the microphone from Monroe and sing, “it’s a wrap, for you, baby.”

The comical video had “POV: every time I try to practice vocal lessons” written on the bottom of their post.

The 53-year-old icon uploaded their recording onto Instagram, where it received over 4 million plays. Fans couldn’t get enough of the video and cracked up at Mimi totally taking over her daughter’s personal time.

“Mariah is def a stage mom.”



“MC told little Monroe ‘stop singing my part!’”

“This giving ‘Stop singing my part now baby’ vibe.”

Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, have no problem inserting themselves into their twins’ acts.

Ms Monroe creeping up for that crown like it’s nothing ain’t no doughnuts ain’t no coffee 😭 pic.twitter.com/8SjUso9Mag — Ashley (@alwaysbeourmimi) February 5, 2023

The father of twelve joined in on a TikTok with Monroe and Moroccan as they enjoyed some quality time together earlier this year.

Cannon’s post quickly derailed, however, and many fans suggested he only uploaded the video because of Carey’s recent idea of wanting primary custody of their twins.

Radar Online reported that Carey’s “going to petition for primary custody.”



The report said an unidentified source explained, “The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them.”



This news came after the “Wild ’N’ Out” host welcomed his 12th child, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott last month.

The pair also shared a son, Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer when he was only 5 months old.

Halo’s birth comes shortly after that of Cannon’s 11th child, a daughter with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The two also share twin sons Zion and Zillion together.

Cannon also shares one son with model Brie Tiesi, a daughter with photographer Lanisha Cole, and three children with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Fathering over a dozen kids can be a hard responsibility to uphold, and Cannon has discussed some struggles he’s faced. In a December interview with Dr. David, the 42-year-old did express feeling like he is spread thin at times.

“The biggest guilt on me is I don’t get to spend enough time with all of my children,” he said.