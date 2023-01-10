Report: Mariah Carey Rumored to be Seeking Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon’s Twins After He Welcomed His 12th Child

Mariah Carey reportedly wants to amend the custody agreement she and Nick Cannon share for their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Since 2014, when they announced their divorce after six years of marriage, the former couple has shared joint custody of the 11-year-olds. The “Wild ’N Out” creator has since welcomed 10 more children into the world with multiple women.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon (R) and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) at the 31st-Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018, at the Forum in Inglewood, California/ AFP PHOTO/Jean-Baptiste Lacroix (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Radar Online, an alleged insider believes the singer is now gearing up to petition for primary custody of their son and daughter. Carey’s reasoning is believed to be rooted in Cannon’s jam-packed schedule. “The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them,” claimed the insider. The individual did, however, note that Cannon does his best to carve out time for his eldest children. “She wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Last year, it was widely reported that the Grammy Award-winning singer wanted her ex to allocate more time to the tweens. The actor has spoken out publicly about the challenges he faces while attempting to give each of his children time with their father. Aside from “Roc” and “Roe,” Cannon also shares Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Tier and Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa; daughter Halo and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love with Bee Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Of his 12 children, five were born last year.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” said Cannon when he appeared on an episode of “The Checkup with Dr. David Anges” last December. He added, “One, ‘cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

In past interviews, the 42-year-old father shared that he was open to having as many kids as his destiny saw fit. However, as he rung in the new year, his response to being asked about his plans for future kids had a different sentiment. “Clearly, I don’t have a plan,” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” actor told Bravo’s Andy Cohen. “Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”