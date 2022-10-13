‘If Your Image Mattered That Much, Then Why’d You Do It?’: Judge Rejects Ne-Yo’s Request for Estranged Wife to Remove Posts Suggesting He was a ‘Cheater’ and ‘Narcissist

It has been revealed that Ne-Yo’s demand to have his estranged wife Crystal Smith be held in contempt of court has been turned down by a judge.

The “So Sick” singer was vexed by his estranged wife publicly discussing publicly their breakup on platforms such as interviews with TMZ as well as podcasts with Carlos King that he went to court to stop her.

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo. YouTube screenshot

RadarOnline reports that in hearing in a Georgia courtroom last week the judge did not willfully violate the court’s gag order and would not have to remove the offending social media posts accusing her husband.

In his request, Ne-Yo stated Smith’s public statements damaged his reputation and caused him to miss out on, “approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project.”

Although the judge did not order Smith to delete her posts, “He [the judge] instructed both parties to refrain from making public statements or derogatory statements on social media, podcasts and other platforms,” as RadarOnline reported.

After news broke, many individuals offered Ne-Yo advice on how he could have prevented this situation from happening.

“Solution: don’t cheat”



“If your image mattered that much then why did you do it?”



“Well, if he wasn’t all those thing, maybe she wouldn’t have posted it.”

Smith blasted the “Miss Independent” singer on her Instagram page back in July for allegedly cheating on her with “numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.”

She went further and accused him of having “the mentality of a narcissist.”

In August, Smith officially filed for divorce from Ne-Yo and claimed he “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

Ne-Yo and Smith officially became an item back in 2014 and spent eight years together. The pair share three children; two sons, 6-year-old Shaffer and 4-year-old Roman; and one daughter, 1-year-old Isabella. Ne-Yo also has two other children with former partner Monyetta Shaw.