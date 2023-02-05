‘A Mixture of Her Dad and Your Dad’: Kenya Moore’s Picture with Her Dad Has Fans Noting How Much Her Daughter Brooklyn Looks Like Him

Kenya Moore’s photo with her father, Ronald Grant, has fans comparing his looks to those of her 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

As the 52-year-old prepares to launch her own hair care salon in Atlanta, Georgia, she decided to host an event where this new venture is previewed.

Her father decided to make an appearance to support his daughter, and Moore wouldn’t be Moore if she didn’t upload a picture for her 2.2 million followers to see.

Ronald Grant and Kenya Moore (left), Brooklyn Doris Daly (right). (Photos: @kenya/Instagram, @thebrooklyndaly/Instagram)

“My dad made a rare appearance to come out and support his #1 for my preview of my @kenyamoorehairspa.”



She proceeded to write, “Through all the years he has been my biggest supporter and it was so good to feel the love [red heart] P.S. he would want you to see his new cowboy boots.”



Moore’s photo received over 21,000 likes, with over 500 comments. While the majority of the comments celebrated the father-daughter duo, a few highlighted how much Brooklyn resembles Grant.

“Brooklyn kind of looks like him here [red heart] I’m so happy he came to support you!”



“Brooklyn looks like her grandpa”



“Brooklyn kind of looks like a mixture of her dad and your dad now!! Genetics are so amazing!”

Moore had her mini-me via C-section back in November 2018. The Miss USA winner shares her adorable child with estranged husband, Marc Daly. Though they are no longer together, the two seem to have a healthy co-parent relationship.

For Moore’s birthday, she uploaded a picture onto her Instagram Story showing fans that Brooklyn and Daly sent her flowers.

“Thank you for my flowers Brooklyn and Marc,” Moore wrote over top of the photo.

Kenya Moore got Marc Daly and Brooklyn fucked up, talking about she suppose to be number one.. y’all see how Brooklyn hit her with that “Bish, please!” look? #RHOA @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/HeojKGA3zj — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 18, 2019

It is apparent the reality star takes being a mother seriously. In a past episode of Fox’s show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Moore discussed wanting to be the type of mother to her daughter that she was never able to have.

In a deliberation, she expressed “She’s [Brooklyn] just the world to me. I had her very late in life, and, um, but I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had.”



Moore has been very vocal about her own strained relationship with her mom, Patricia Moore.

Patricia had become pregnant with Moore at a very young age and felt she couldn’t take care of her. Therefore, Grant’s mother, Doris, raised her as her own.

In 2017, Moore announced that Doris passed away from Alzheimer’s by issuing a lengthy Instagram post describing her grandmother as “the only woman in the world who has loved me unconditionally.”

“I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me,” she said.