‘This is a Trip’: Ice-T Describes the Irony of Receiving a Star on Walk of Fame After the ‘Many Times’ He Was Arrested In Hollywood

Rapper Tracy Lauren Marrow, aka Ice-T, is looking back on his experience in Hollywood now that he is set to be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as Variety reported this week.

Ice-T. (Photo: @icet/Instagram)

The commemoration is scheduled to happen Friday, Feb. 17, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In a Tweet posted by the “Law and Order: SVU” star, he discussed the irony in receiving honor in the same city he’d been handcuffed in countless times.

“When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood… This is a trip. [diamond emoji]” he wrote.

Many responded to the 64-year-old’s tweet with laughter, and some acknowledged his impact on today’s culture since his career began in the late 1980s.

“Yeah, but you rocked Hollywood and stayed true to yourself the entire time. The entire game changed to your tune.”



“Ice T is an absolute legend and this honor is well overdue. But, he’s also one of the best follows on this app”



“You’ve earned the Star… because you paid many prices by working your tail off… making personal sacrifices. Big congrats. Big time respect.”

Originally born in Newark, New Jersey, Ice-T began his career in gangsta rap after moving to L.A. As he frequently notes, Ice-T was not a favorite of police officers. Though he may play an officer on TV, Ice-T still stands behind disliking “brutal cops.”

In a 2021 interview with Kerrang Magazine, he talked about stepping outside of who he is by portraying Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola.

Ice-T explained, “You’re not gonna be an actor and play yourself. You have to play something different or you’re not acting.”



He continued, “My attitude against cops hasn’t changed. I don’t hate cops, I hate brutal cops. I don’t hate people, I hate racist people.”

The “Cop Killer” rapper recently made history for his portrayal of Tutuola. In a tweet from Oct. 2022, Ice-T declared he was the “longest-running male actor in TV history.”

Though he was met with critics who contradicted his claim by bringing up other actors who’ve appeared in long-running soap operas, many responses celebrated this milestone.

Ice-T was introduced on “Law and Order: SVU” in 2000 during the show’s second season. He was brought in to replace Detective Monique Jeffries — portrayed by actress Michelle Hurd.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the actor because what was supposed to be only a “four-episode” arc turned into nearly 24 years.

The actor recently welcomed back his co-star Christopher Meloni, who plays detective Elliott Stabler. Earlier this year, Ice-T and Meloni called out fake news about their alleged feud writing, “Clowna– MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”

To watch Ice-T kick butt as Tutuola fans can check out “SVU” on streaming sites Hulu and Peacock or catch new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC.