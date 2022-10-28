‘Don’t Tell Me What Can’t Be Done’: Ice-T Celebrates Being the ‘Longest Running Male Actor In TV History’

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Ice-T uploaded a message onto Twitter where he celebrated himself for being the “Longest running male actor in TV History.”

The 64-year-old rapper uploaded what looked like a throwback photo of himself during his rap days as he rocked a bandana, a blue sweatshirt and wore shades with his head lifted skyward.

Ice-T. (Photo: @IceT/Instagram)

“Don’t tell me what CANT be done [diamond emoji]”

Ice-T’s celebratory moment was met by critics who questioned his claim, but also fans that joined him in acknowledging this monumental moment.

“Bro idk if this is true but seems impossible? When you say TV do you mean strictly TV? Without missing a season?”

“This is both dope and mind-blowing! Respect to the OG.”

“You mean primetime history, right? Because William Roache from #Corrie and Kin Shriner from #GH are both like ‘Huh?’” British actor Roache has appeared continuously in the U.K. soap opera “Coronation Street” from 1960 to today, while Shriner appeared in more than 920 episodes of “General Hospital” from 1977 to today.

You mean primetime history, right?



“I know that’s right Fin”

The gangster rapper-turned-actor charmed viewers for over two decades by portraying his adored character Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on NBC’ “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

He first appeared during the show’s season 2 premiere titled “Wrong Is Right” as the replacement for Detective Monique Jeffries — portrayed by Michelle Hurd.

According to E! News, Ice-T’s character was originally supposed to only have a “four-episode arc,” but due to his popularity with fans he remained on the show since his arrival in season 2.

In a 2017 interview with Page Six, the “Cop Killer” artist discussed taking on the role of a police detective, stating, “You think because I’m a rapper I should have turned this down? That would have been stupid.”

He continued, “I am about getting that check.”

Ice-T is clearly focused on “getting that check,” because he continues to remain a fan favorite on “Law and Order: SVU” even after 24 years have passed.