‘Way to Keep Her Beautiful Spirit Close’: Social Media Moved After Toni Braxton Reveals How She and Her Sisters are Honoring Traci 

The Braxton family is honoring their late sister Traci Braxton in the most heartwarming way. The former singer and reality star died last month following her battle with cancer. The bubbly radio personality was only 50 years old.

On Wednesday, April 6, Traci’s Grammy Award-winning sister Toni Braxton took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself sporting a new piece of jewelry. In her caption, the “Un-break My Heart” singer revealed that “Hummingbirds were Traci’s favorite,” before adding, “We made these beautiful lockets enclosed with her ashes to honor our promise that we would take her everywhere we go.”

Toni Braxton shares the piece of jewelry they made to remember Traci. @tonibraxton/Instagram

Social media followers were moved by the touching tribute, many of whom continued to pour love and support in the comment section of Toni’s post during this difficult time for the Braxton sisters and their loved ones. One online user wrote, “So lovely to honor your sister that way. May her spirit rest now with God.” Another person commented, “I love hummingbirds,” before noting, “what a beautiful way to keep her beautiful spirit close.”

A third person wrote, “Beautiful sis. Praying for God to keep you and your family strong.” A super fan appeared to be ecstatic over the decision to use the tropical animal typically associated with joy, healing, and good luck. “Toni I absolutely love you..and I’m am still praying!! ForeverTraciBraxton!” they wrote. “She had 5 hummingbirds on her back that represented all of her sisters, including her!”

The internet was crushed when the singer-songwriter and her family announced that Traci had lost her year-long battle with esophageal cancer in a joint statement. During a recent virtual appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the “Breathe Again” singer spoke candidly about dealing with her sister’s passing and the final moments.

“I thought I was doing OK until you started talking, and it kind of took me there, but I miss my sister so much every day,” she told the host and viewers. However, she highlighted her sister’s strength and confidence during what she described as a “tough year.”

“She was optimistic. She was hopeful that she was going to get better,” Toni shared. “Actually, she had a lot more time than they initially said. She had another six months that she was with us. We got to savor that moment with her and talk and laugh and giggle.”