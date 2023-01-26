‘Looking Like Toya Johnson’: Armon Warren’s Couple Pic with Reginae Carter Leaves Fans Gushing Over Her Resemblance to Her Mom

Reginae Carter’s beauty continues to have people compare her good looks to the 24-year-old’s mother, Toya Johnson.

The model and her boyfriend, YouTuber-turned-singer Armon Warren, enjoyed a day out rocking color-coordinated outfits. Warren wore a brown Balenciaga jacket atop a plain white T-shirt and army fatigue pants. The 25-year-old added a teal green hat and cream-like sneakers to match his outfit.

As for Carter, she rocked the “Chocolate Ribbed Knit Sort Set” from Hello Barbie with a cream trench coat that perfectly matched her beau’s jacket. The rising actress completed her look with shades, a brown bag, and brown snake-skin boots.

Armon Warren and Reginae Carter (Photo: @armon.warren/Instagram.)

“Number One On YouTube [siren emoji] Private Dinner In Malibu [dinner plate emoji],” Warren captured his upload that featured their photo.

His post acquired over 113,000 likes, which continue to increase with every refresh because fans can’t seem to get enough! This is why it comes as no surprise that his comment section is filled with fans who hyped them up.

“How about someone grab the fire extinguisher? All this heat Armon & Nae giving off they’re about to start a fire frfr.”



“Y’all did it once again [heart eyes].”



There were also a few comments that just focused on Carter and her resemblance to Johnson.

“Nae look just like Toya.”



“Looking like Toya in the first pic.”

“Dang, she look like Toya.”

Good lawwd Reginae and momma Toya 😍🤤 pic.twitter.com/evduKFfUXw — D🌴 (@dth3tr33) May 12, 2021

Carter and Johnson are one of social media’s fan-favorite mother-daughter duos in the industry. They constantly receive praise for their similar physical attributes and close-knit relationship.

In August 2022, the two vacationed together in Mexico and uploaded numerous clips onto Instagram, where fans complimented Johnson’s mothering skills.

Johnson’s parenting isn’t just seen through how many vacations the ladies take together but also through how protective she is of her first daughter. Last September, the 39-year-old went full mommy mode on YouTuber DJ Akademiks for calling Carter out of her name in a livestream podcast.

During his video, Akademiks discussed how Carter went from dating rapper YFN Lucci to Warren. He insinuated that the “Boxed In” star loved “hood n—-s” until Lucci was arrested and reportedly charged in a shooting from Dec. 2020 where one man died.

“You know these b——s, wait, let me not call her a b—-” Akademiks stated in his video.

Offended by his statement, Johnson uploaded and then later deleted a post telling the 31-year-old to “Keep my daughter’s name out your mouth.”

Johnson had Carter when she was just 15 years old, but it doesn’t seem like age could have made them any closer.