‘T.I. Might be too Late’: T.I’s Gentle Parenting Remarks Sparks Fans to Bring Up King Harris’ Recent Behavior

It looked as if Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., better known as T.I., could personally relate to “Ice Me Out” rapper Kash Doll’s recent Instagram post about gentle parenting.

The presumed-to-be 33-year-old rapper uploaded a post that read, “I try gentle parenting but my child don’t be gentle childing” onto her Instagram with a caption saying, “Dear Kashton.. Yo mama ain’t soft stop testing my gangsta! I’m bout to make a diss record about my son brb.”

T.I connected with the comical social media post so deeply that he decided to tag his second-youngest son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, in the post with laughing-, angry-, and grimacing-face emojis attached.

Fans jokingly suggested the 41-year-old rapper needed to create an entire album about his 18-year-old son.

(left) T.I @troubleman31/Instagram (right) King Harris @the_next_king10/Instagram

“TI should just go on and drop a whole diss album for King”



“I would have never though King would be so bad [laughing emojis]”



“King is overdue for an album”

‘T.I. Might be too late.’



T.I even hopped under The Shade Room’s post and commented, “Me and Boosie already got it off our chest.. It’s otmfw.”

His now pinned comment received over 15,000 likes and was met by excited fans who can’t wait to hear what the Atlanta rapper has to say about his son’s recent actions.

“Oh, I need to hear this expeditiously!”



“Black twitter’s gonna have a field day with this lmao”



“I can’t wait! Lol”



King Harris has recently made numerous headlines between his arguing with Waffle House employees and getting arrested in another incident, so T.I. and his Xscape vocalist wife, Tiny Harris, have had their hands full.

T.I. has spoken out about his son’s recent acts of rebellion and even suggested if his son keeps up his antics he’ll end up in prison.

“Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s going to turn out.” Tip stated while on Instagram Live. He continued, “Life is going to teach him all the lessons that he needs to know. That’s the best we can do.”