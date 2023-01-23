‘She Is Not Happy and Smiling Like She Was with …’: Lori Harvey’s Fans Race to Her Defense After Critics Claim Recent Photos Prove Harvey Is Not as Happy with Her New Beau Damson Idris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been trending ever since he uploaded a photo of him kissing her cheek on Harvey’s 26th birthday. However, a recent paparazzi photo of them on a date night makes fans believe the supermodel is already growing tired of her new beau

Damson Idris makes his debut with model Lori Harvey. (Photo: @damsonidris/Instagram.)

The two were spotted holding hands after leaving a sushi restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 19. The fashion model wore a letterman jacket with a black crop top underneath, oversized black pants, and pointy black heels.

As for the “Snowfall” actor, he rocked a black Prada puffer coat, blue pants, and a black mask covering the bottom of his face.

In the photos, fans can see the 31-year-old British actor seemingly smiling through his mask while the 26-year-old model served nothing but a straight face.

The saying “a photo speaks a thousand words” definitely came into play after these particular pictures dropped. Once fans got ahold of them, speculations surrounding Harvey’s interest in Idris became a debatable topic.

“She already looks bored”

One fan even suggested that Harvey’s facial expressions were not so blank when she was seen out with her ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter and the “Creed” actor maintained a beloved romance for a year-and-a-half before breaking fans’ hearts and splitting up due to them no longer being on the same page in terms of their future.



“She is not happy and smiling like she was with…”

Another social media user wrote, “Her and the other one broke up, so that should tell you that smiles mean nothing,” in response to the above comment.

While having naysayers is inevitable for a person in the limelight, it seems as if Idris is already tired of the heat. Last week, the actor wrote a cryptic message captured by The Shade Room where he reminded folks to never allow “miserable people” to ruin their “good vibes.”

“Be thankful for today & always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them,” he wrote.

Though Harvey and Idris confirmed their dating allegations in early January, the two have been linked since December. They were even caught out on a date at a European restaurant Olivetta in West Hollywood, California.

Their stylish outfits on this date ended up matching the photo Idris uploaded for Harvey’s birthday.