‘Have That Same Energy for Your Barber, Sir!’: Tory Lanez’s Father Slammed by Fans Criticizing His ‘Drawn On Hair’ As He Shares Message on the Forgiveness of Megan Thee Stallion

Sonstar Peterson, the father of Tory Lanez, shared a message of forgiveness that has social media buzzing. The former pastor has been outspoken in declaring his son’s innocence since he was found guilty of drunkenly firing multiple shots that left Megan Thee Stallion with wounded feet in July 2020.

Sonstar released a lengthy video in which he stated that despite the fact that his son, real name Daystar Peterson, is facing 22 years in prison, he has no ill will toward the Houston Hottie. “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what?” he said. “Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”

Sonstar Peterson and Tory Lanez. Photo: Sonstaruniverse/Instagram, Torylanez/Instagram

The ordained minister added that forgiveness was for their personal well-being, not Megan’s. His message continued, “We know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul and to not be bound up with hatred — hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually diseases of the bones, it has been proven.” The “Savage” rapper’s fans were quick to point out that if anyone had the right to issue a statement about forgiveness it should be her. They wrote:

“How you forgive her when she [email protected] forgiving y’all.”

“If you forgave her, why you still making PSA’s. Move on.”

“Now how is he in it?! *nene leakes voice* I hope @theestallion NEVER forgives that maple leaf for shooting her!! TO JAIL!!!! And you can go too for that crayons hairline!”

But there was another aspect of the video that had social media users talking: Sonstar’s hairline. Unlike his full salt-and-pepper beard, the outspoken father lacks hair on top of his head. Instead, like some men who are dealing with thinning hair and baldness, he appears to fans to be using spray-on hair color to restore the look of actual hair. To critics, the appearance of his shadowy stubble proved to be too distracting. Comments regarding the matter include:

“So the hair situation in this family is SERIOUS.”

“Have that same enery for your barber Sir!”

“So they both out here using spray canned hair?”

Tory has not issued a public comment since being handcuffed and booked into a Los Angeles jail two days before Christmas. Those following his case, however, learned that the “In For It” singer has changed his legal team, hiring famed criminal defense lawyer David Kenner and criminal appeals lawyer Mathew Barhoma. The changes to his legal team have delayed his sentencing, which was set to take place on Jan. 27. Tory is also facing deportation back to Canada on top of the possibility of spending more than two decades behind bars.

Sonstar has declared that his family will fight back against the “unjust” guilty verdict. “We will not back down from this machine” he noted. Entertainment company Roc Nation represents Megan and has been a target of the Peterson family’s outrage.

Moments after Tory was convicted of three felonies, Sonstar blamed the company, along with several others, including Jay-Z.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel,” he yelled outside of the courthouse. He continued by calling out Megan and her legal team, as well as “the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z. You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it.”