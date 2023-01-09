‘Suge is in Jail, He Needs OJ Folks’: Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer Ahead of First Attempt to Appeal His Guilty Verdict for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has made adjustments to his legal team in hopes that he has a greater chance of appealing his guilty verdict. The singer-rapper has been in jail since Dec. 23.

The Canadian-born artist was found guilty of three felonies — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence — in connection with the 2020 shooting incident that wounded Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The widely reported case spanned almost two weeks inside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. The Houston rapper testified, detailing the ways in which her life had been derailed by the traumatic experience and the slander she has faced from the Black community. Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend and assistant, also took the stand. Though the new mother was granted an immunity deal, her dizzying recollection of what happened more than two years ago left onlookers with more questions than they had answers. Lanez, however, did not take the stand. He is facing up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation.

A week into the new year, it was reported that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, had acquired David Kenner to represent him. Kenner, a longtime criminal defense lawyer, formerly represented Death Row Records founder Suge Knight during his wrongful death trial. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence. The seasoned attorney was also a member of Snoop Dogg’s defense team when he was charged and acquited of murder in 1996.

The “Sorry 4 What” artist is expected to make his first post-conviction court appearance on Jan. 10. Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff said the purpose of the court date is to add Kenner to Lanez’s legal team. Cuniff added that it is highly unlikely that Kenner, who was very recently hired, has filed any motions regarding Lanez’s case.

Regarding Tory Lanez's Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster. It's not on Judge Herriford's calendar, and he's got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he's now representing Tory. pic.twitter.com/gDGlHtovzP — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

Online spectators have had plenty of hot takes regarding Lanez’s decison to add Kenner to his legal team. Some of the comments include:

