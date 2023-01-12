‘She Doesn’t Get to Make her Mistakes Like Everybody Else’: Steve Harvey Defends Daughter Lori’s Decision to Breakup with Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey is defending his step-daughter Lori Harvey following her breakup with Michael B. Jordan. The 65-year-old comedian spoke about their breakup during an appearance on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on Jan. 11.

The model and “Creed” actor parted ways back in June after dating for more than one year. Harvey was asked if he offered his daughter any advice since the breakup, and he chose his words carefully while responding, given the last time he discussed the breakup.

“See I gotta be careful about how I answer this. My daughter is in my behind! I’m not allowed to talk about anything,” said the “Family Feud” host. “I’ve given her advice quite a few times but you know, it’s difficult ’cause she’s 25. She’s growing up as a public figure. She doesn’t get to make her mistakes like everybody else. Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at your house. Hers gets publicized.”

The comedian went on to say he was proud of his daughter for figuring things out while under public scrutiny.

“But she’s done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right,” he explained. “And I think she’s in a really great place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori, and I think that’s a great place for her to start from,” he added.

He continued by advising others to women and get the best out of their men.

“You get the best out of a man and outta life when you get the best out of yourself. If you come into a relationship wanting, needing, empty … when you come in empty, a person can pour into you whatever they want. But if you come in already full? I’m already full so now I need you to make additions.”

When Harvey previously spoke about Lori and Jordan’s breakup, he didn’t seem too concerned about the former couple. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship,” he said last August, noting that Jordan was a “cool guy from what I know. … I mean, it’s a breakup, and I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

During an interview with Essence in December, Lori expressed that she is focusing less on her love life and more on embracing her needs and wants.

“If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else? This moment is about me,” said the 25-year-old. “I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”