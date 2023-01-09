‘I Can Hear Him Saying Baby Girl Like He Used to In Criminal Minds’: Shemar Moore, 52, Is Expecting His First Child

“Criminal Minds” actor Shemar Moore is becoming a father for the first time at 52 years old with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, and the baby will be a girl!

Shemar Moore revealing his baby will be a girl. (Photo: video screenshot, @shemarmoore/Instagram)

Moore uploaded their two-minute gender reveal video onto his Instagram where fans were able to see the couple finding out about their bundle of joy’s sex through the way of a helicopter that let out pink powder.

Before it was revealed that he was having a girl, Moore, who was wearing a bright pink sweater, shared his excitement about becoming a father.

“Today, ya boy Shemar mother f—–g Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore is about to find out if he’s gonna be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a lil homie,” he said into the camera.



The caramel hunk continued to note that while this is an exciting time for him, he wished his mother was physically present to be able to be a part of this experience.

“Mama I did it! Mama’s in heaven. I miss her so much I wish she was here. She’s smiling, she’s so proud. Wanted to make this happen while you were here, but you’re still a part of all of this.”

Moore’s mother passed away back in 2020 at 76 due to multiple sclerosis and a heart condition.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven [dove emoji]… Miracles happen… Here comes the BEST part of my life [heart emoji]” Moore wrote as his caption.

The “Brothers” actor was met with compliments in his comment section as well as comments referencing his infamous “Criminal Minds” line calling his partner Penelope Garcia, “baby girl.”

“Now you can continue your ‘baby girl’ slogan!”

“I can hear him saying ‘baby girl’ like he used to in Criminal Minds”



While this will be Moore’s first child, this will be his girlfriend’s third. Dizon already has a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Stephen Bishop. She also has a 16-year-son, Kaiden, whom she shares with another man.

Moore revealed that come Feb. 8, 2023, he and Dizon will be welcoming their little girl to the world.