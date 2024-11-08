‘I Am Done with Amanda’: Amanda Seales Flees Instagram After Enraging Critics with ‘Idiotic’ Statements that Kamala Harris Lost to Donald Trump Because She Ran Campaign Like a ‘White Man’

Amanda Seales’ take on what cost the Democratic Party occupancy of the White House an additional four years has been categorized as “performative antics” days after the presidential election.

The entertainer held a discussion on Patreon on Nov. 7 to lay out the flaw she believes cost Vice President Kamala Harris a victory against her GOP opponent Donald Trump on Election Day, Nov. 5. The embattled former president won with 295 Electoral College votes—only 270 were needed to win — and at least 73,512,000 ballots cast in favor of his reelection.

Harris collected 226 Electoral votes and the support of more than 69,186,000 voters. Widespread social media posts allege that around 15 million people sat out this election, though ballots are still being counted and a final tabulation is pending. The Republican candidate declared his third reelection bid in November 2022, and Harris joined the race in July when President Joe Biden dropped out.

Amanda Seales comes under fire for claiming Kamala Harris lost the presidential race beasue she ran her campaign like a “white man” and abandoned her base. Photos: Photos: Amandaseales/Instagram; Kamalaharris/Instagram.

Seales, who has been openly critical of Harris, can be seen speaking to her online audience in video clips circulating online.

During the live chat, she said, “You can’t ignore your base and win an election. It’s just what it is…They [Harris’ campaign team] might, you know, have some tricks up their sleeve and whatever the f—k, but … you can’t be a Black woman running like a white man and win an election. Not for the real ones at least.”

Moreover, the “Insecure” actress responded to a viewer who pushed back at her declaration that Harris abandoned her base, presumably those who did not cast a vote in the presidential race and those who flipped to reelect Trump.

“She did not give them anything interesting to vote for,” Seales said. “There were large swaths of people that begged to be seen…and they were ignored.”

She further challenged the debate by saying that voters who were not courted by the twice-impeached leader should have been prioritized by the Democratic candidate while campaigning.

“Many of you watching right now, you’re gonna have to be forced to wake up in these next four years and realize that it’s not just about f—king you. … This version of fascism … the only way that it gets dealt with is by connecting with people that are not you. That are not like you, with seeing the people that are not like you, and making them feel at home,” she added in the conversation snippet circulating online.

Seales has spoken candidly about politics and faced backlash in recent months. This time was no different as her perspective was deemed “idiotic.” “Amanda don’t piss me off that is not why that lady lost,” a critic wrote.

Someone else commented, “Seee this why Issa don’t fool with you,” calling into to reference Seales fallout with “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae. Another person wrote, “I do NOT believe she ignored her base. I think vice president Harris spoke to all she could within a short amount of time, and she DEFINITELY did not ignore Black women or communities. At this point I believe Amanda bullies for attention.”

“Yeah I’m done with Amanda,” said another former fan. “I tried to stick beside her but she just saying s–t. Even if it’s true why post it, why platform this conversation while we are literally grieving as a whole!”

The “I Be Knowin’” comic called Harris “disingenuous in her messaging” and criticized her for “talking out two sides” of her neck. Seales has even accused Harris’ campaign and Zionists of being behind a movement to “silence” her, resulting in canceled comedy shows and her Instagram profile being shadow banned.

#AmandaSeales calls #KamalaHarris “disingenuous” in lengthy rant to social media this week pic.twitter.com/iiUUopJsQd — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) July 28, 2024

One person stated, “She lost cause she didn’t do enough tricks for white men and women.” A second individual wrote, “Call a spade a spade. Kamala lost because she’s a woman. Hillary Clinton, a white woman, lost to him. So Kamala, a WOC with far less time to run a full campaign had the world against her from the jump!”

And a third commenter said, “Numbers don’t lie. She lost because hella people didn’t vote! Trump got less votes than he did against Biden and still won this time because so many people didn’t vote at all.”

A fourth added, “Amanda Seales just love saying idiotic sh-t.”

Exit Poll breakdowns by U.S. News show that Harris’ supporters were:

83% of Blacks

56% Latino

43% white

52% were between the ages of 18-29.

63% were geographically located in “urban” areas.

At least one fan who partially sided with Seales suggested, “She actually makes since, she tried to to win black votes instead of tryna win all votes! She tried to pander to the black community with hip hop music.”

But an overwhelming response to the “Small Doses” podcast host’s commentary resonated with a comment that read, “How about you return to YOUR base and stay outta Black folks’ business?”

Amid months of strained interactions with people on Instagram, Seales has pivoted away from the platform. She speaks with candor about various topics on her Patreon, where she exists more freely as a “realist.”

She considers the outlet a safe place where supporters can build their souls away from “genocide apologists” and those participating in the “downfall of the nation.”