‘She Got to Have You on the Payroll’: Fans Demand Chad Johnson Take Up Photography After Capturing the ‘Best Angles’ of Fiancée Sharelle Rosado In New Post

Former football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson may have just found a new talent as a photographer. The 45-year-old captured an off-guard photo of his fiancé, Sharelle Rosado, and fans can’t help but notice how well the picture came out.

Johnson managed to get his future wifey’s best angles while also managing to highlight her slim thick figure. The “Selling Tampa” star rocked a black and white skin-tight dress that she revealed was from fashion designer @nicholelynel on Instagram.

Chad Johnson’s shot of future wife Sharelle Rosado. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram.)

The “I am Athlete” podcast co-host photo received over 14,000 likes from fans and over 100 comments stating that he should think about becoming a professional photographer.

“She got to have you on payroll for #photographer? You be getting the best angles.”



“You have a new job of being a photographer, a man of all trades.”



A few fans also highlighted how beautiful it is to see him love his woman out loud.

“I love the way you love her.”

“I love the way you love @sharellerosado Many blessings to you both.”



In a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the former Denver Broncos tight end’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Johnson confessed that he fell in love with Rosado during their first date at McDonald’s.

During their conversation, Johnson admitted that he knew his fiancée was the one because of her reaction to the fast-food restaurant.

“She started ordering before I even pulled up to the thing,” Johnson remembered, “Man, I was in love.”

The first public photo of Rosado and Johnson together as an official couple was uploaded onto Johnson’s page back in November 2020 with the caption that read, “Headed to McDonald’s with @sharellerosado_.”

Rosado and Johnson – who was previously married to “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada — became engaged earlier this year in front of friends and family in Miami, Florida.

Chad Johnson proposes to gf Sharelle Rosado with a nice ring 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9fWSrM6Jna — Gotcha Tea ☕ (@DaCelebrityTea) January 9, 2023

In a statement with People magazine, Rosada expressed, “I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, it really did it for me.”



The two share one daughter together, Serenity Paula Johnson, who was born on Jan. 2, 2022. Rosado and Johnson have a pretty blended family, in addition to Serenity, the Allure Realty founder has three children of her own, while Johnson has six from previous relationships.

Before they were a blended family, Johnson was a celeb crush of Rosada’s. In an episode of the podcast series “I AM Woman,” Rosado shared that her beau “was always a crush of mine.”