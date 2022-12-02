Houston Police Arrest and Charge 33-Year-Old Man with Murder of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Houston police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old was fatally shot while he attended a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1.

An autopsy report revealed that he sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He died outside of the business, 810 Billiard and Bowling, where a memorial has since been set up by his adoring fans.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

On Dec. 1, police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark in connection to the fatal shooting. Clark is charged with murder. On Dec. 2, authorities held a press conference announcing the arrest. “We lost a good man,” said Police Chief Troy Finner. “Hundreds of people I talked to spoke to what a great individual he was.” Finner noted that Clark’s arrest was made after forensic evidence and dozens of cellphone clips of the shooting led them to him.

“It certainly, I think, will bring some comfort to the family, though it does not bring Takeoff back,” said Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. Police previously arrested Cameron Joshua, 22. He is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon stemming from the fatal incident.

BOOKING PHOTO: Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, charged with the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff). #hounews



1/2 pic.twitter.com/jXxMrbt7fa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the Grammy Award-winning rap trio with his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo. The latter was present when Takeoff was killed.

Takeoff’s family held a public memorial service for fans and peers to celebrate his life on Nov. 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Thousands of tributes have flooded social media as fans continue to mourn the hip hop artist’s untimely passing.

In a heartfelt open letter, Quavo said that his nephew is now an angel. He also expressed difficulty accepting that he no longer has his best friend by his side. Offset has penned multiple tributes, but most recently, his wife, Cardi B, shared that dealing with grief has taken a toll on her family. “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” she shared online.