Woman Who Accused the Late TakeOff of Sexual Assault Wants His Mother to Take His Place as Defendant

The woman who filed a lawsuit against the late rapper TakeOff in 2020 accusing him of sexual assault now wants his mother to be the defendant in his place.

The Atlanta native died on Nov. 1, 2022, after being shot in Houston, Texas, by a stray bullet. He was just 28.

According to MyNewsLA.com, the woman — who is identified as Jane Doe in court documents — filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2020, claiming that the rapper raped her in Encino, California, on June 23, 2020, during a party she had in her home.

TakeOff of Migos performs onstage for Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first “Verzuz” concert at The Belasco on Nov. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

Jane Doe’s attorneys reportedly filed documents on Dec. 5 with Van Nuys Superior Court judge Huey P. Cotton requesting that the deceased artist’s mother, Titiana Davenport, be the defendant in her son’s place. Davenport is the administrator of her son’s estate.

Jane Doe claimed in court documents that TakeOff followed her into a bedroom at the party after making several unwanted advances and “forced himself on her and engaged in sexual intercourse.” An attorney for the Migos artist denied the accusations, and TakeOff was not criminally charged.

Fans reacted to Jane Doe’s lawsuit on social media, and the reactions were not in favor of the accuser making TakeOff’s mother responsible for the alleged incident for financial gain. “She still wants to raise a case even after take’s death?” wrote one.

“She must be really ïnśáné to wanna bring his mother into whatever business they’ve got that she knows nothing bout, that’s she crossing that line,” added another. “People have lost their mind,” concluded a third.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case, citing insufficient evidence.

Davenport filed a wrongful death lawsuit last June against the owners of the bowling alley where her son was shot, 810 Billiards & Bowling-Houston, for failing “to provide proper and adequate security for the event.” She is seeking $1 million in damages.