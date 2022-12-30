Rihanna’s Dating History: Who is She Dating in 2022?

Who is Rihanna dating these days? Over the course of Rihanna’s decades-long career in music and fashion, Rihanna’s dating history includes high-profile figures from the likes of artists Drake and A$AP Rocky to billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The 34-year-old business mogul and artist, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is known across industries in music, fashion, beauty and business.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

From world tours, red carpet fashion moments, and more, we take a look inside the Fenty Beauty founder’s dating history from rumored relationships to her current partner.

Who is Rihanna Dating Now?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Savage X Fenty designer is currently in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Over the years, Rihanna and A$AP have been repeatedly spotted together sharing red-carpet fashion moments from the 2019 British Fashion Awards to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere in June 2021.

In January 2022, the star couple announced they would be new parents, expecting their first child together.

In May 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed her first child. Rihanna finally posted an exclusive video of her son on TikTok in December.

Rihanna’s Dating Timeline

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Rihanna’s dating life features a long list of rumored relationships and ex-boyfriends.

Rihanna has been romantically linked to Drake, Chris Brown, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Scott, Hassan Jameel, Matt Kemp, Karim Benzema and more.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 2013-Present: From Creative Collaborators to Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marry in his music video for “D.M.B.” (Photo: YouTube)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked in 2013, when the duo collaborated on A$AP Rocky’s single “Fashion,” where Rihanna stars alongside the New York rapper in Rocky’s music video.

In the “Fashion Killa” video, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen getting cozy together, which sparked the beginning of dating rumors that turned into true love over the span of a decade.

Across several years, the Fenty Skin founder and A$AP Rocky have been spotted together making a red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball and the Met Gala.

Fashion Power Couple: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In 2018, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Showing up in style everywhere they went, in April 2021 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted wearing matching designer outfits.

Rihanna led the way, wearing a long brown leather coat, strappy sandals, sunglasses and a face mask while A$AP walked behind, also in leather, wearing black leather trousers, a T-shirt and a bomber jacket.

Love is in the Air

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In December 2019, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the British Fashion Awards and by early 2020 rumors of Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky began to break the internet.

ASAP Rocky reportedly joined the singer to spend Christmas with her in her native Barbados back in 2020.

Happily in love during the holidays, the duo were spotted on a Christmas Eve cruise in Barbados, where A$AP Rocky spent time with Rihanna’s family.

“They always have such a good time together and definitely seem to be in love,” a source told “ET” in 2020.

Rihanna’s Baby Bump

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Singer Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

“[Rihanna] is the love of my life,” A$AP Rocky revealed to GQ for 2021 June/July cover.

By January 2022, the power couple took the world by storm when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the news in typically stylish fashion, in moment like a red carpet event, photographed walking hand in hand with Rihanna’s baby bump showing.

When asked about parenthood, A$AP Rocky reportedly said he would be an “incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

Rihanna’s pregnancy became a worldwide phenomenon and by May 13, 2022, the duo welcomed their first child together.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in high fashion looks that celebrated her pregnant glow. Rihanna made headlines for her sexy maternity fashion.

The singer wore Savage X Fenty lingerie with her baby bump loud and proudly shown in the open.

Rihanna Shares Exclusive Video of First Child with A$AP

On December 17, 2022, Rihanna shared an exclusive clip of her baby boy in a now-viral TikTok.

The 45-second video features the child cooing and smiling on camera with Rihanna’s voice in the background, where the Barbadian is heard saying, “You tryna get mommy’s phone?”.

This is both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child.

Hassan Jameel and Rihanna (2017)

Rihanna’s reported new boyfriend Hassan Jameel could be the reason why she and Naomi Campbelle don’t follow each other on Instagram. (Twitter/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rihanna was rumored to have dated Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel in 2017.

The rumored relationship lasted some time, where a few months into dating the couple “balanced each other out,” said a source to an Us magazine in an October 2019 report.

For the November 2019 cover of Vogue, Rihanna told the publication that the relationship rumors were true and that she was more than just friends with Jameel.

“Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” said Rihanna.

Things took a turn for the “Wild Thoughts” singer when the relationship came to an end in January 2020. Too bad things ended abruptly between the two, as Hassan Jameel Rihanna could have been a household power couple name.

Drake and Rihanna (2009-2016)

Among a string of Rihanna’s high-profile ex-boyfriends, Rihanna dated Drake on and off between 2009 and 2016. The artist and business mogul has a thing for rappers, as evinced by her current beau A$AP Rocky, with Drake reportedly dating Rihanna some time after her split with Chris Brown in 2009.

After Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013, Rih started a fling-turned-romance with Drake.

In May 2014, Rih and Drake were seen holding hands in London, most likely bonding on many topics during a date night.

The MTV Video Music Awards

Two years later their hip-hop and island pop-inspired music track “Work” dropped in 2016 featuring Rihanna and Drake.

This worldwide track flamed dating rumors, and later that year Rihanna was the opening act at the MTV Video Music Awards and performed the hit single.

That same MTV VMAs night, the rapper revealed his love for the Bajan singer, citing Rihanna as “the love of his life.”

Despite the successful collaboration and paparazzi-filled date night, the flame finally blew out when Rihanna told Vogue for the June 2018 cover that she and the rapper were no longer together.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” said Rihanna of her relationship turning sour with Drake.

However, the two still run in similar circles, as when Rihanna was spotted at Drake’s 33rd birthday party in October 2019.

Travis Scott and Rihanna (2015)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Dating rumors between Rihanna and rapper Travis Scott first caught media attention in 2015 when the two were seen at New York Fashion Week together.

One source told E! Online , “Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially. It’s already very serious. He’s very into her.”

However, post-fashion awards and fashion weeks, their romance was short-lived, ending after only dating for a few months.

Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna (2015)

Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna dated in 2015.

Rihanna reportedly dated Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in August 2015. The rumored relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna caught headlines when they were spotted on a yacht in Barbados together.

Since then, things have remained quiet between Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna, with both of them having never publicly addressed their alleged romance.

Karim Benzema and Rihanna (2014)

Whether she’s hanging out with rappers or race car drivers, Rihanna can also be found playing the field.

Rihanna began seeing French footballer star Karim Benzema in 2014 when she attended the World Cup that year.

While dating, Rihanna and Benzema switched things up and were spotted having an early date night when Benzema took Rihanna out for breakfast in June 2015.

The two finally “hooked up,” confirmed an insider to Us.

However, their relationship wasn’t serious and things didn’t last.

Matt Kemp and Rihanna (2010)

Rihanna dated professional baseball player Matt Kemp from January to December of 2010, after she and Chris Brown dated.

In May 2010, Kemp gushed about his love for Rihanna: “She’s just a fun person. I love to be around her.”

The couple reportedly dated for a year but things ended after RiRi’s schedule became too much for Kemp to coordinate around.

“She basically was just over it,” a source told Us in explaining the rift between the two. “He just can’t keep up with her crazy travel schedule. Matt’s sick of always following after her like a puppy dog all over the world. He wants something more normal.”

Chris Brown and Rihanna (2007-2009)

Chris Brown and Rihanna dated from 2007-2009.

One of Rihanna’s earliest and most famous relationships includes dating singer Chris Brown from 2007-2009. Chris Brown and Rihanna met when they were two young burgeoning singers in the music industry in 2005. However, they did not start dating until 2007.

In February 2009, things quickly changed when it was revealed that Chris Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna on their way home from a pre-Grammys party.

The “Fine China” singer pleaded guilty to a felony assault and was put on probation, which he completed in March 2015, in addition to community service and domestic violence counseling.

Rihanna and Chris Brown briefly got back together with him in 2013, telling Rolling Stone at the time, “I decided it was more important for me to be happy. … Even if it’s a mistake, it’s my mistake.”

By April 2013, Chris Brown and Rihanna had parted ways and were broken up for good.

In his 2017 documentary “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life,” Chris Brown addressed how he physically assaulted Rihanna.

Since then, Breezy has left flirty comments underneath Rihanna’s photos, but nothing has come of it.