‘Before Christmas… It’s Like a Gift.’: Rihanna Quietly Shares a Video of Her Son, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy 

Early Saturday morning, fans logged onto their social media pages to find a little bundle of joy after Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna Robyn Fenty reportedly gave the world a glimpse of her baby son, whom she shares with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky in her first-ever Tiktok post.

The couple’s son, whom they welcomed last May, was cooing and smiling at his mother as he tried to reach for the phone. “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” the Barbadian singer-turned-billionaire entrepreneur could be heard saying in the background, according to People magazine.

Heartstrings were further pulled later in the video as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawned as he looked out a car window. The caption for the “Diamonds” singer’s post read “Hacked.”

Fans were skeptical at first, with some even joking, “Why does this literally feel illegal.” However, it soon became clear it was not a drill and, indeed, the first official look at the mega star’s first child.

The clip since has been viewed over 1.2 million times. “Rihanna Navy” members flooded the comments section with reactions, including one TikTok user who was stunned at the silent announcement, writing, “THAT’S RIHANNA’S CHILD? THE CHILD THAT RIHANNA BIRTHED?”

That person added, “I DON’T FEEL RIGHT LOOKING AT RIHANNA’S CHILD.” Another person echoed that sentiment, writing, “It feels abnormal that we get to see him before Christmas,” adding, “It’s like a gift.”

“How precious!” commented a third person. “Fenty genes strong as hell. He looks just like Rajad,” referencing the star’s youngest sibling. Other photos of the young child also have been circulating the web, including one where his father is holding him up.

Fans will soon see more of Rihanna after the successful businesswoman inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Apple TV. The project is slated to present unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the singer as she makes her highly anticipated return to music at the Super Bowl halftime show next February.

The documentary will also follow the actress sometime after she and her boyfriend and the Harlem rapper welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, earlier this year.