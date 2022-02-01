Nick Cannon Describes the Inner Conflict He’s Dealing with as He’s Expecting a New Child Following the Death of Son, Zen’s Mom Responds

Nick Cannon has revealed he’s expecting his eighth child, a baby boy, with model Brie Tiesi. The soon-to-be eight-time father should be celebrating the joyous moment which has brought on feelings of “guilt” after his son tragically passed away in December.

The daytime host and actor discussed his expanding family on Monday, Jan. 31, during an episode of “The Nick Cannon Show.” He said it’s been an “extremely difficult” process grieving the loss of his son while preparing for the birth of his next, wondering, “when is the right time? How do I share this?”

On “The Nick Cannon Show,” the host Nick Cannon revealed he’s expecting a baby boy with model Brie Tiesi, just two months after his son Zen passed away from a brain condition. (Photo: Nick Cannon/YouTube)



He said, “I’m always talking about the guilt I feel in losing Zen and even how to deal with this for my other children. That was a lot of the guilt as well too. Guilt for everyone involved and I just really want to say thank you to every one of my family members who have been so understanding and helping me through this process.”

The 41-year-old admitted he wasn’t sure when to share the news, but he wanted to “ respect the grieving process” for Zen’s mother, Allyssa Scott.

The “Masked Singer” host said he’s learning to cope by “taking it one day at a time. At the end of the day when a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration and I’m excited.” Brie Tiesi reposted the clip from Cannon’s show her Instagram story adding, “Well said, my love.”

Meanwhile, Scott shared a message about the passing of 5-month-old Zen on her Instagram Story, captured by The Shade Room. She thanked everyone for showing her support while grieving and indirectly addressed Nick Cannon’s remarks.

“I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most,” she wrote. “It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know…I am centered, I am at peace.”

Zen passed away on Dec. 7 after battling with a condition called hydrocephalus, which “is a buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cannon is already a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; followed by a 4-year-old son Golden, 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. This will be Brie Tiesi’s first child.

