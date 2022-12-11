Nick Cannon had a lot to be grateful for in 2022. Not only has the actor successfully entered season 18 of his hit comedic show, “Wild ‘N Out,” but he’s also maintained a steady gig as host for the competitive singing guessing game, “The Masked Singer,” all while being a full-time actor, singer, record producer and father to his 11 children.

Nick Cannon Family Tree: How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have? A Detail Look Into the Growing Family

Many may not know, but Cannon’s relationships with his children’s mothers go way back.

Take a look down memory lane as we dissect a complete timeline of Nick Cannon’s dating history, Nick Cannon’s current girlfriend and former flames.

Who Is Nick Cannon Dating Now?

Although it is almost impossible to keep up with Nick Cannon’s love life, it is confirmed that as of right now he is in open relationships with multiple women.

While Nick Canon’s options are clearly open, whoever he decides to snag up exclusively, if he ever decides to, will be in store for a large blended family.

Nick Cannon’s Dating Timeline

The 42-year-old was seen as an eligible bachelor in the late 1990s, early 2000s. His charm gave him the ability to bag nothing short of dimes such as Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian, Jessica White and most notably, iconic singing legend Mariah Carey.

We take an even deeper dive into his past relationships with these rumored boos: actress Meagan Good, Amber Rose and Miss “Pussycat Dolls” herself, Nicole Scherzinger.

While fans can clearly see that the comedian has in fact gotten passed around with no interest in being in a strictly monogamous relationship; which will later explain his overlapping relationship timeline, fans can also see Cannon’s need for polyamory not being an issue for model Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, international DJ Abby De La Rosa and model turned photographer Lanisha Cole.

Cannon hides nothing from the public and speaks about his love life in an honest and open way.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa (April 2021 – Nov. 12, 2022)

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Photo: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram

Although it is unclear when Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa exactly began dating, their fans can see Nick introduced his fans to De La Rosa in April 2021, when he announced that he and the radio personality were expecting a set of twins.

In June 2021, Cannon revealed they welcomed twins named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon.

In June 2022, Abby revealed she was expecting a third child, but did not disclose who the father was. While all signs pointed to Nick Cannon, neither Cannon nor De La Rosa publicly expressed anything along those lines.

In a Sept. 2022 podcast interview, De La Rosa discussed raising children while being in a polyamorous relationship with Cannon.

During her interview with “Lovers and Friends” host Shan Boodram, she explained, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother I am to my kids.”

On Nov. 12, 2022, Cannon publicly announced the birth of his and De La Rosa’s third child together, a daughter named Zeppelin Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott (Jan. 2021 – Nov. 4, 2022)

Nick Cannon shares last image with Alyssa Scott and their son Zen. Photo: “The Nick Cannon Show”/ Screenshot

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott met on the set of “Wild ‘N Out,” however, they didn’t publicly announce their relationship until January 2021, when they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

In June 2021, Scott and Cannon welcomed their son, Zen Cannon. Unfortunately, in December 2021, Nick went live on his then daytime talk show, “The Nick Cannon Show,” and confirmed the tragic passing of their five-month-old son due to brain cancer.

While dealing with the devastating loss, Cannon and Scott continued to keep in contact. On Nov. 4 2022, Scott and Cannon confirmed their second child together in a maternity shoot that was uploaded to Scott’s private Instagram account.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell (2015 – Sept. 30, 2022)

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell @missbbell/Instagram

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon dated on and off for years after meeting in 2015. The pair had a rocky relationship but welcomed their first child together, a son named Golden Cannon, in 2017, before calling it quits.

Although the two were supposedly over, news of reconciliation sparked after they were spotted in November 2020 holding hands as they were leaving a Malibu restaurant following Bell’s 33rd birthday celebration.

In December 2020, Cannon and the Miss Guam Universe winner welcomed their second child, Powerful Queen Cannon, to the world.

News surrounding Bell and Cannon’s relationship soon went dim until Aug. 24, 2022, when Cannon revealed he and Bell were soon welcoming their third child together.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Cannon announced the birth of their second daughter, Cannon’s 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole (2017- Sept. 15, 2022)

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole @misslanishacole/Instagram

Rumors surrounding LaNisha Cole and Cannon first began in 2017, however, any hint of romance left the scene just as fast as it entered. After a three-year hiatus, the pair seemingly reunited in 2020, according to We Got This Covered magazine.

In 2021, Cannon and “The Price Is Right” model received backlash for their relationship due to Cannon’s busy love life with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.

In February 2021, Cole uploaded a now-deleted cryptic message on Instagram that led fans to believe she and Cannon were no longer romantically involved, according to Bossip.

After Cannon and De La Rosa announced their twin boys on Instagram in April 2021, Cole took to Instagram and claimed she had “nothing but peace” in her heart concerning her ex and De La Rosa’s news.

Cannon and Cole shocked the world on Sept. 15, 2022, after they revealed the birth of their baby girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, to the world.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi (April 2022 – July 2022)

Cannon and Tiesi met on the set of “Wild ‘N Out” and formed a friendship. From 2018 to 2021, Tiesi was married to FCF Zappers quarterback Johnny Manziel, however, they divorced after Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating.

In April 2022, Tiesi and Cannon popped out and announced they were going to be parents of Tiesi’s firstborn, making for Nick’s eighth child. On July 26, 2022, Legendary Love Cannon was introduced to the world.

Nick Cannon and Jessica White (2015 – 2020)

Nick Cannon and Jessica White @NickCannon/Instagram

Cannon and model Jessica White met in 2015, right after his initial breakup from Mariah Carey.

The two were on and off, however officially called it quits in 2020, after White revealed Cannon hadn’t been completely honest about Brittany Bell’s pregnancy in 2020.

In 2021, the former sports illustrated model told Hollywood Unlocked, “She [Bell] was aware that I had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he [Cannon] told me that he told her [Bell].”

Although they are no longer together, White has nothing but love to give to Nick Cannon. She was even featured on his 2022 album cover, which prompted fans to believe they were back together; those fan speculations were quickly dismissed.

Nick Cannon and Amber Rose (Jan. 2015)

Amber Rose @amberrose/Instagram

Nick Cannon and model Amber Rose sparked dating rumors just as the new year approached after they were seen posing over their matching Ferraris in a now-deleted Instagram post on Rose’s page.

It was also said that Cannon had gifted Rose her Ferrari.

Rose and Cannon’s romance was brief and, in 2016, during Rose’s talk show, “The Amber Rose Show,” Nick seemingly gave insight into why they didn’t last.

He told his former flame that he was still getting over his ex-wife Mariah even though they had been divorced for two years.

“I’m not ready to be in a relationship,” he said, adding, “I’m broken.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey (2008 – 2014)

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon @NickCannon/Instagram

Even though Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey met in 2005 at the Teen Choice Awards, they didn’t begin dating until 2008.

Nick and Mariah were so in love they decided to tie the knot just six weeks after dating. They wed in the Bahamas in 2008 and welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, in 2011.

Moroccan and Monroe were Nick’s first two children and his first set of twins.

Turns out, the reality star wasn’t going to always be Carey’s baby. They decided to separate in 2014, which ultimately led to a divorce in 2016.

In Carey’s book, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” she claimed their relationship could have worked if it weren’t for “inflamed egos.”

Though they are no longer together, Carey and Cannon have maintained a good co-parenting relationship.

Nick Cannon and Rachel Smith (Nov. 2007 – Dec. 2007)

Rachel Smith @rachelsmithtv/Instagram

After being engaged for five months and then splitting up with Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks, Nick Cannon had a quick romance with Miss USA Rachel Smith.

While their relationship was short-lived, he put his all into scoring a date with Smith. According to The New York Post, Cannon was crushing so hard on Smith that he sent over a dozen of “roses, chocolates and balloons” to her apartment with hand-written notes on each item.

Nick Cannon and Selita Ebanks (February 2007 – Oct. 2007)

Selita Ebanks @selitaebanks/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Selita Ebanks met at a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida. In May 2007, Cannon proposed to Selita in Times Square, however, the two were only engaged for five months before ending things and choosing to go their separate ways.

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian (2006 – 2007)

Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Before there was “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim was keeping up with Nick Cannon.

Nick dated Kim after they met on the set of “Moesha” where Kim was Brandy’s stylist.

While Kim was dating Ray J at the time, Nick still found her beautiful and was instantly attracted to her.

The two began dating after Kim and Ray J broke up, however, they ended up parting ways in 2007, due to Kim’s sex tape with Ray J.

In a 2012 interview with Howard Stern, Cannon admitted that Kim lied to him about having a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, which was a huge factor in why their relationship did not work out.

Nick Cannon and Meagan Good (April 2006 – August 2006)

Meagan Good @meagangood/Instagram

After Nick Cannon and Meagan Good starred in the 2006 film “Roll Bounce” together, rumors surrounding a possible relationship between the two made its way onto the scene.

It was speculated that Nick Cannon and Meagan Good dated for a few months, however, in 2016, Good denied all claims surrounding any romantic relationship with Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Christina Milian (2003 – 2005)

Christina Milian @christinamillian/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Christina Milian dated after meeting on the set of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” where romance quickly sparked.

Nick and Christina dated for two years before calling it quits due to Nick allegedly cheating on Christina.

In a 2019 interview, Christina told E! News she had found text messages confirming Nick’s infidelity. However, according to Nick in a Power 106 radio show interview, he claimed he didn’t do anything wrong.

Contrary to their hit movie, it seemed as if love did in fact cost a thing for the pair.

Nick Cannon and Nicole Scherzinger (1999 – 2000)

Nicole Scherzinger @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Although Christina Milian was Nick Cannon’s first public relationship, there were rumors that he and “Pussycat Dolls” lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger were an item.

Although not much is known about their relationship, neither Cannon nor Scherzinger have confirmed or denied the claims.

The two have since worked alongside each other on “The Masked Singer” and seem to not have any bad blood between them

Nick Cannon’s dating history may seem intense, but after going through his complete timeline fans can see it’s not so complicated after all.