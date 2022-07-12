‘It’s Giving!’: Fans Show Love to Tia Mowry After She Pops Out with Honey Blond Braids

Tia Mowry is wowing fans with her new look that includes honey blond knotless butt length braids. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram and showed fans the process of getting her hair braided.

This process included Tia washing her hair, separating the braids, laying them out for her hairstylist and then her hairstylist braiding her hair. Once her hair was fully braided, Tia made sure to dip her braids in boiling hot water, and finally oil her scalp.

Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram

It was obvious the “Seventeen Again” actress loved the finishing look because she recorded herself flipping her hair back and forth as she posed in front of her camera as she smiled ear to ear.

In the background of the reel video, Tia played Cardi B’s new song, “Hot S–t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

She captioned her post, “Let’s see if blondes really do have more fun [wink emoji] The braids are laid and slayed, honey! Who else is rocking braids this summer? #BlackGirlMagic.”

Fans rushed to the comments section and hyped up Tia’s new hairstyle up.

“Yesss summer honey braids for the win!”

“It’s giving!! Yes ma’am”

“These are bomb!”

“You look so good!”

“Aw man, now I want some Tia braids!”

Not only did fans note how beautiful the braids looked, they also expressed how beautiful they felt Tia looked in the video.

“I love how vibrant you are! Such a gem”

“Tia been that girl!”

“You are aging backwards!!”

Many fans related to her caption and agreed that they will too be rocking braids for the summertime.

“My appointment is tomorrow!”



“Indeed! Braids are a true summer vibe”

“Just got mine done Saturday!”

“You know we are #proectivestyles all summer”

“Yup, all summer one, it’s too hot outside”

Tia recently showcased her honey blond braids in France as she celebrated her 44th birthday with her friends and family.