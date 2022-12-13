Megan Thee Stallion and her former longtime friend Kelsey Nicole Harris have been on the outs since 2020, after the Houston Hottie claimed she was shot by Tory Lanez. A verbal disagreement between Megan, Kelsey, and Tory reportedly took place before gunshots were fired, leaving the popular lyricist with bullet fragments in her feet. But before the life-altering ordeal unfolded, the two women were nearly inseparable.

Megan Thee Stallion (left) and Kelsey Nicole Harris (right). (Photos: @theestallion/Instagram, @itskelseynicole_/Instagram)

What Happened Between Kelsey and Megan Thee Stallion?

From showing each other support online, to taking trips together, and flooding their social media timelines with photos of their friendship antics, there was no denying that Megan and Kelsey were best friends. Now, a glance at either person’s social presence shows that any memory they once shared has been deleted.

As Canadian rapper Tory stands trial for his alleged involvement in injuring Megan two years ago, the “Savage” artist and Airbnb hostess’s history has once again become the topic of conversations among social media users. Here is a look back on their friendship.

College Connection (2013)

Megan and Kelsey became friends when they both attended Prairie View A&M University. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper later hired her friend to be her assistant.

Kelsey Defended Megan Against Slanderous Claims (September 2019)

When Megan began having issues with her label, 1501 Certified, Kelsey publicly defended her from backlash that claimed she lacked loyalty after signing a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In another since-deleted post, in part, Kelsey wrote, “Megan ain’t never been greedy in her life, and whatever he [Carl Crawford] invested he made back plus more. She didn’t attempt to sign with anyone else, she never not once tried to leave 1501 she simply enhanced her career by accepting a MANAGEMENT deal which she needed at the scale she was/is on.”

Kelsey Was a Pillar of Support (October 2019)

Megan and her former best friend’s tight bond predates 2019, but one of the earliest Instagram posts Kelsey shared of the then up-and-coming rapper occurred that year. When the Texas Southern University graduate won Best Mixtape for “Fever” at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, she was one of the first to congratulate Meg for the achievement. “You have always been such a selfless, confident, and authentic individual & I admire you for that! You’ve stayed true to yourself and journey without allowing shit to interfere or slow you down,” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

Alleged Shooting Destroys Their Friendship (July 2020 – Present)

After attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Megan, Kelsey, and Tory were traveling in an SUV when things went wrong. During the heated encounter, the chart-topping artist claimed she exited the vehicle and was allegedly shot at, leaving both of her feet wounded by bullets. She claimed the person who pulled the trigger was Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. He was ultimately charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded gun, as well as having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan would later accuse Kelsey of colluding with Tory and accepting bribe money to keep quiet about the details of the alleged assault. As a result of the ordeal, the women’s relationship suffered. Since 2020, they have exchanged barbs online and dissed each other’s separate records. However, when Tory’s assault trial began on Dec. 12, prosecutors revealed that Kelsey is set to take the stand to back Megan’s claims that the “Say It” singer-rapper did in fact wound her.

Where Do They Stand Now?

Megan and Kelsey have obviously continued to live their lives despite the legal cloud looming over them and the demise of their friendship. The Grammy Award-winning artist has leveled up in her career and love life. This year she celebrated her two-year anniversary with Pardison Fontaine. She also released her second studio album, “Traumazine.”

As for Kelsey, she has continued to build her talent booking agency, KN Management, as well as create digital content as an influencer. Earlier this year, she also welcomed her first child, a son named Drayven, with her reported beau, 1501 Certified executive Darien ‘Dboy’ Smith.