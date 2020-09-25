‘Trying to Frame Me’: Tory Lanez Drops New Album to Deny He Shot Megan Thee Stallion, T.I. Backs His Denial

Tory Lanez broke his silence on being accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet but did it on a new album called “Daystar” that was released on Friday, Sept. 25.

The entire project is dedicated to the July 12 incident that happened in Hollywood, California, and Lanez denied shooting Megan.

Tory Lanez (left) denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion (center) in July, a denial that T.I. (right) says Lanez also made to him in a phone call. (Photos: @torylanez/Instagram, @theestallion/ Instagram,@troubleman31/Instagram)

T.I., who criticized Lanez after the Texas rapper was injured, said he spoke with him over the phone and confirmed his denial.

On “Daystar,” Lanez gets right into addressing the incident on the album’s first track, “Money Over Fallouts.”

“Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough / I see how they teaming up, watching / And I’m calculating / Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting,” he raps.

Elsewhere in the song Lanez says, “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit / Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest.”

The Canadian rapper also implies that he and Megan had a romantic relationship in “Money Over Fallouts” and he still hasn’t gotten over her.

“Don’t forget you was my b—h / I held it down and kept it real / I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills / And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doin’ me / People trying to ruin me / And what’s even worse is I’m still thinking about you and me,” he rapped.

Then, on “Sorry But I Had To,” he addressed some of the people who criticized him after Megan was injured, including Chance The Rapper, and NBA player J.R. Smith, who called Lanez a clown last month for allegedly pulling the trigger.

As for T.I., he slammed Lanez in August about Megan being shot in an Instagram video.

“How you shoot a girl in a bikini?” he asked then. “I don’t have no words. I’m just waiting for the whole story. I need to hear everything … Under no circumstances should any man be accepted for shooting a Black woman or any woman.”

The Grand Hustle rapper then revealed some of what he and Tory talked about during their phone call in an interview with Complex that was published on Thursday, Sept. 24.

“Listen, I don’t know, man. But I spoke to him and he said the s–t didn’t happen like that,” T.I. explained. “I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that.”

“I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these,'” Tip continued. “‘You got to say something. If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to.'”

Megan hasn’t responded to Tory’s denial yet.