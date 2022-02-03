‘I Had to Prove to Myself That I Can Finish It and I Did Even in the Middle of My Chaotic Life’: Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Graduating from an HBCU

Since graduating from college last December, Megan Thee Stallion has been quiet on social media other than promoting her endorsement deals with Coach, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Revlon, and her collaboration, “Lick,” with Jamaican princess Shenseea.

The three-time Grammy winner had an exciting year in 2021, between her #1 debut album, “Good News,” and obtaining her bachelor of science degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University.

In December, rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University and received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in her hometown in Houston. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram.)

In a new interview with Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion said she feels “accomplished” to graduate from a Historically Black College and University, creating a legacy for others to follow.

“I really feel like I did something that was very prestigious. I feel like I’m making all of the women in my family proud,” the 26-year-old shared. “All the women in my family went to HBCUs. I’m just going down the legacy of doing the same thing of fully college-educated women. I definitely just had to keep making them proud, and I had to make myself proud. I had to prove to myself that I can finish it, and I did even in the middle of my chaotic life.”

Thinking of her Hottie fans, she added, “I just also wanted to show the Hotties that you can do whatever you put your mind to. So I’m super proud to have graduated from an HBCU.”

Life can be “chaotic” as an artist and student, but Megan vowed to obtain her degree as a tribute to her mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer, and her grandmother, who passed away within weeks of her mom’s death. In 2021, the rapper won three Grammy Awards, two of which she shares with Beyoncé for the “Savage (remix).” Soon, she will add the title director to her resume after inking a deal with Netflix.

“I’m definitely going to be in my acting bag, and I’m definitely going to be in my directing bag,” Megan told Billboard. [I] can’t give away too much because you already know as soon as y’all know about something, it’s already been in the works for a minute. I’m super excited, but I don’t wanna give away any surprises, though.”

The soon-to-be actress looks forward to manifesting more goals, the same way she did her Netflix deal to create and executive produce new series and other projects.

“But right now, I’m definitely manifesting that I will get these buildings together to open up my assisted-living facilities. I already manifested my Netflix deal, so you will see the results of my manifestations from that,” she said.

Next, Megan will pay homage to Salt N’ Pepa in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial for the snack brand Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

More Stories from Our Partners:

Marjorie Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion Battle It Out In Bottega Veneta Dress

Goldman Sachs Global Private Wealth Management Head Telling Clients to Embrace U.S. Stocks

“Somebody’s Just A Liar” | Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Claps Back, But Bart Scott Says NFL Owners Tanking Games Isn’t A Revelation