‘There is a Shortage of Billionaires’: Tamar Braxton Comes to Yung Miami’s Defense After Fans Call Her Out for Staying with Diddy After He Announces New Baby

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs just announced the birth of his fourth daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the surprise of many familiar with his love life. The new baby shocker comes as the child was not with his current and very public love interest, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee of the hit female rap duo The City Girls.

Diddy tweeted, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

While many have a lot to say about the baby, who is her mystery mom and why would the Quality Control artist stay with the famous polyamorist, one celebrity ride-or-die is seeming to be shutting down anyone who dares to belittle Brownlee’s decision to stand by the Bad Boy founder.

Under a post on The Shade Room’s repost of Puff’s announcement, R&B singer Tamar Braxton commented, “Before y’all start commenting… there is a shortage of billionaires ok.”

Braxton is referring to Combs, who recently became a member the 10-digit club, and Miami’s decision not to leave her boyfriend.

Dating rumors started in 2021 when the two were spotted at Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas’ birthday party, which Diddy hosted.

Then Yung Miami uploaded photos of her beside a Maybach truck with the caption, “Thank you Papi,” which many inferred meant Diddy had purchased the all-white ride for her. In October, the “Act Up” chart-topper made the relationship public. The news was a confirmation of what people had been whispering for months.

She said the two don’t necessarily have the title of boyfriend and girlfriend but are dating.

“We are dating; we’re single but we’re dating,” Yung Miami said in an interview with XXL.

“When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re single. He sees other people outside of me and I see other people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating,” she continues.

Adding, “I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads; you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from it.”

The two have publicly talked about their relationship on her show on Revolt TV, “Caresha Please.”

Boyfriend and girlfriend or not, fans who are #TeamCaresha called themselves going to the source to get answers about the new baby and what that means for #DiddResha.

She responded with the wide eyes emoji to one fan that tweeted her saying they need answers.

Later she posted a photo of Terri Leann (and her fiancé), a popular social media star who got her notoriety when she posted a video of her checking someone, in their own yard, for getting into her business.

Supporters believe the Miami native was sending veiled messages to her haters that basically say, “Mind your business.”

Sources close to Combs, according to XXL, say the baby was born in October and is closer to 2 months old than just being born.