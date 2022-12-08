‘The Very First Scene I’m In I’m Naked Supposedly’: Morris Chestnut Shocks Fans After He Reveals Details Behind Nude Scene for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Morris Chestnut’s joke aimed at Regina Hall backfired to him revealing that he used a stand-in for a nude scene for his upcoming movie-turned-series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Chestnut co-hosted “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Tuesday, Dec. 6, while Clarkson, who was hosting via Zoom, recovered from a serious cold. During one of the segments he brought out some of his co-stars from “The Best Man” adaptations.

(From left) Regina Hall, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut. (Photo: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”/YouTube screenshot)

Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa and Regina Hall joined the stage alongside Chestnut to discuss what fans can expect from their highly anticipated mini series.

Each actor spoke on their respective characters discussing where they’re currently at and how much they’ve grown since fans first saw them back in 1999. The focus came onto Hall, who explained how her character, Candy, was first introduced as an exotic dancer.

During the conversation, Chestnut cracked a joke about how fit Hall was during the filming process.

“She was in shape in that first one!” Chestnut stated.

Hall along with her female co-stars questioned what he meant, prompting Chestnut to quickly correct himself by saying, “No! No, she’s in shape now too!”

However, it was too late for him. Before the 53-year-old knew it, Clarkson brought up an interesting fact about Chestnut that fans may not have known.

“I gotta call Morris out,” Clarkson said, “Morris, did you not have a body double at some point?” she asked.

Ooh and aahs came from the audience, giving Chestnut no choice but to defend himself.

“I did! Because what happened was, so the very first scene that I’m in I’m naked supposedly,” he began.

He continued to explain, “There was a scene in the show — not the first scene — but there’s a scene at the pool where I did have a double.”

Chestnut’s body has been plastered on numerous magazine covers as well as in several films and TV shows, so it might come as a shock that a stand-in was used during his nude scene.

As their segment came to a close, Chestnut made sure to note he meant no harm behind his statement directed at Hall.

“I wasn’t calling her out, no, Regina’s in shape!”

Fans can prepare to watch the scene Chestnut refers to by tuning in to the final installment of “The Best Man” Dec. 22, 2022 only on Peacock.