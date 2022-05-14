‘I Guess Shelby Is Her Character In Real Life’: Sanaa Lathan Defends Melissa De Sousa After This Happens During Behind-the-Scenes Clip of ‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ 

“The Best Man” became an instant hit once it debuted in theaters in 1999. The film follows Chicago writer Harper Stewart as his life is turned upside after his best friend, Lance Sullivan, finds out that Stewart’s recent book is based on actual events that involve a fling with Sullivan’s soon-to-be wife.

Taye Diggs portrays Harper Stewart and Morris Chestnut plays Lance Sullivan’s character. “The Best Man” generated over $34 million worldwide and spawned a sequel in 2013, titled “The Best Man: Holiday.”

Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa Photo:@sanaalathan and @1melissadesousa/Instagram

The original cast, including Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Harold Perrineau and Melissa De Sousa, are reprising their roles in a new Peacock show titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters.” Nicole Ari Parker recently joined the limited series.

On May 6, Lathan shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her castmates, excluding Chestnut, while lounging on a beach set in the Dominican Republic. In the video, the actress asked everyone what they were grateful for.

While each individual shared their thoughts by mentioning specific categories such as life, the beach water and its beautiful setting, De Sousa responded that she wished the 50-year-old would stop filming.

De Sousa said when asked by Lathan what she was grateful for: “for you to stop filming.” Although it is unclear if the actress was joking, once Lathan’s video made it to The Shade Room, many brought up how De Sousa seemed to be acting exactly like her character Shelby in the “The Best Man” franchise.

“Shelby will be Shelby.”

“Not can you just stop filming that’s was so rude.”

“Shelby in FULL CHARACTER.”

“Oh Shelby rude and snotty in real life hunh?!”

“I guess Shelby is her character in real life “

Sanaa Lathan defends her “Best Man” castmate Melissa De Sousa after the star appeared to respond rudely in Lathan’s “grateful” video. Photo:@theshaderoom/Instagram

Following the backlash, Lathan defended De Sousa in the comments section and informed social media users that the 54-year-old was in character when she responded to the question.

She wrote, “FYI @1melissadesousa is one of the sweetest people I know. She was in character preparing for the scene! #Shelby is (fire emoji) in this. Can’t wait for y’all to see this one. #TheBestManFinalChapters.”

Lathan since has removed the video from her account.