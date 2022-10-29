Tia Mowry Reportedly Serves Cory Hardrict with Divorce Papers Weeks After Filing for Divorce  

Tia Mowry is a step closer to being a single woman.

The actress, who filed for divorce earlier this month and cited irreconcilable differences, reportedly served her estranged husband, “All American: Homecoming” star Cory Hardrict, with divorce papers recently, according to Radar Online.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict. Photo: @tiamowry/ Instagram

Mowry and Hardrict have been together since 2000 and ultimately got married on April 20, 2008. Since then, the pair have welcomed two children: an 11-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, and a 4-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict.



On Oct. 27, the news outlet reports that Mowry hired a process server to deliver Hardrict the divorce petition. The alleged event occurred on Oct. 21 at a Studio City residence in Los Angeles.



It is also being reported that the “Sister, Sister” star has hired attorney Laura Wasser to represent her case. Wasser previously worked with Kim Kardashian and Dr. Dre during their divorces.

Although information behind Mowry and Hardrict’s split remains limited, as news regarding the star serving Hardrict began making its rounds online many praised Mowry for putting herself first.

“So proud of her for knowing her worth.”



“Kudos to HER FOR CHOOSING HERSELF….cause most women would stay in misery for the kids.Before you are a mother and wife, YOU ARE YOUR OWN WOMAN.”

“She is choosing herself. Self love is the strongest.”



“Well she has to do what’s best for her and what makes her happy…”

Before the news of the divorce petition being served to Hardrict, Mowry gave fans a potential clue on Oct. 26 of what could have caused the demise of her 14-year marriage.



In a now-deleted Instagram story, the “Family Reunion” star shared a quote from the social media blog Third Eye Thoughts which read, “You look happier since you decided to let people lose you instead of begging them to choose you.”



