‘Udoka Definitely Winning on and Off the Court’: Nia Long Celebrates Fiancé Ime Udoka Going to the NBA Finals

In a video shared on Twitter on May 29, actress Nia Long can be seen celebrating her fiancé Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics winning NBA’s Eastern Conference Championship. The team will move on to play against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Udoka is finishing his first year as the head coach for the Boston Celtics, and he’s made history in doing so. The head coach is the only rookie coach to reach the 50-win mark this season and the third rookie head coach in the franchise to win 50 games. He also was named NBA Coach of the Year.

Long was proud of Udoka and shared her joy on Twitter with a little happy dance cheer. The “Love Jones” actress rocked a ponytail with a black T-shirt and cut-off blue jean shorts in the video. She captioned the post, “Yes!!!” She also shared a picture of Udoka on the platform.

Fans congratulated the Celtics and Udoka on the win with several also congratulating the coach for his relationship with the 51-year-old beauty. The couple has been together for 10 years and also share a 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka.

One fan replied that Udoka had won both on and off the court. “Udoka definitely winning on and off the court.”

One Twitter user replied, “Sooo he leads a team to the NBA finals and a happy Nia Long is who he goes home to? Talk about a great life!”

Another fan commented on Long’s ability to age gracefully. “Come see Nia [laughing-crying emojis]. She doesn’t age one bit.”

Udoka led his team to victory over the Miami Heat in the conference’s game seven with a final score of 100 to 96. The 2022 NBA Finals marks the first time the Boston Celtics have been in the finals since 2010. Udoka said after the game that he thinks the team can win against the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

“We’ve been who we’ve been all year and our defense travels well and carried us through the playoffs,” said the coach. “We’ve played Golden State well this year. We blasted them at their place, had a tough loss at our place early in the season… And so it’s a new series. We know who we are and the things we do well, so we’re confident in that.”

Game one begins on June 2 in San Francisco.