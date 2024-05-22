‘Childish as Hell’: Apryl Jones Slammed for Being ‘Immature’ While Explaining Breakup from Ex Taye Diggs 

Reality star Apryl Jones has recently tumbled from her social media pedestal, earning the title of “childish” after going on Instagram Live and allowing her to friend sneak diss her ex, Taye Diggs.

Rumors of their breakup, already swirling, were confirmed by the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star in a clip that now has fans switching up how they feel about her faster than how quickly Stella got her groove back in 1998.

While dating Diggs, many thought the two were perfect for each other, tuning in and rooting for their quirky love. In the latest video, she and her friend, whom she calls George, seem mean, and fans were not here for it.

In an attempt to address her relationship status, Apryl is captured saying, “There are certain gems in the world that know what they want, know who they want to be with, know themselves, and a lot of times that could be intimidating … a lot of times it could be all of the things.”

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones (Photo: @taydiggsinsta/Instagram)

The clip is then edited, and she is captured saying, “It’s not always … y’all be so … my journey in my life is …” as she stumbled to find words to convey her thoughts.

Apryl’s friend George interrupts to say, “Nobody left her. She left the situation,” apparently referencing her split with the Tony-nominated actor.

The YBF Daily Instagram profile posted a portion of the livestream, and some of its 396K followers were quick to weigh in.

One person chimed in, “So basically, a good man wasn’t what she wanted … But he was enough to change the image people had of her.”

“I freaking hate this!! Like, GIRL, WHAT WAS THE REASON..??!!?? You & whoever the hell that is in the background sound childish as hell!!” a different comment read. “Like, why are y’all laughing & s—t.?? Sound like a damn teenager in high school!! Ain’t s—t funny about that. Do you realize your kids peers probably know about your entire sex life/ relationships..??!!”

Another person wrote, “I found the video immature and distasteful. To my knowledge, he hasn’t spoken about her so what was the approximate reason for dredging up a relationship that they’ve both moved on from?”

Others laughed at her, implying that while she is playing on social media, he’s not thinking about her.

“Meanwhile, he’s booked while you’re doin TikTok’s so…who won,” a fourth comment stated.

As some of the multi-talented movie star’s fans echoed that Apryl was incredibly “Immature,” some said he “dodged a bullet” and that they were “surprised Taye Diggs dated her.”

However, not only did Taye Diggs date her, but he also believed that his late mother, who died of cancer in 2019, was channeled through her. The way Jones did things with her fingernails and kissed him on the head convinced him that she was the one and that his mother approved.

Even when fans encouraged her to go back to her children’s father, Omarion, she was adamant that the two co-parent their two kids Megaa and A’mei well, and that there is no interest — with many believing it was because of Diggs.

Once, her son Megaa hopped on her social media to blast her for lying about Diggs by claiming he was working, telling her followers Diggs wasn’t working but simply “he ain’t here.”

Known for her past drama of dating two men from the same R&B group, Jones is once again at the center of relationship drama — one that fans say they don’t really care about.

With the video circulating, the mother of two confirms she is back on the market, but if fans are calling it, her stock is all the way down.