‘I’ve Seen a Whole Other Side of Apryl’: Fans Love Apryl Jones’ Newfound Happiness with Taye Diggs

It’s been a few weeks since Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs confirmed their budding romance on social media. The duo has become one of the most popular couples on Instagram and TikTok.

The reality star recently shared the latest video of the two hitting their wacky moves on the dance floor. “Dance with me,” wrote Jones in the caption Wednesday, March 30.

Reality star Apryl Jones and veteran actor Taye Diggs confirmed their relationship on Instagram last month. (Photo: @apryljones/Instagram.

Fans in the comments noticed how genuinely happy Jones appears to be in her new relationship, including one person who said, “I so love this for you.” Here’s what others had to say.

“Maaannn, y’all everything together.”

“I’m glad God bless[ed] you with someone like you, that you can enjoy life with and have fun with. You guys are a good couple.”

“Glad to see you happy.”

“Love you two as a couple. Yall transmit the love. God bless from Costa Rica.”

“[You] guys are so dope I’m glad [you] found that someone to balance [you] out. @apryljones, it was worth the wait.”

The video ended up being reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where others brought up the father of Jones’ two children, R&B singer Omarion. The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” couple, which split in 2016, later went through a messy custody battle.

One person wrote, “Lmao Omarion about to ask for child support.”

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement over seeing Jones laugh with someone who truly makes her happy.

One individual said, “That’s what a relationship should be, having fun with your significant other like they are your best friend.” Another said, “I’ve seen a whole other side of Apryl. She seems so happy now.”

Noting Jones and Diggs’ similar bubbly personalities, a third person wrote, “They match each other’s personality. Good to see her happy.”