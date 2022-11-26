Rihanna’s Superbowl Preparation, Return to Music Reportedly Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Apple TV+ for Upcoming Documentary 

A new report says fans will soon get the chance to witness global entertainer Rihanna Robyn Fenty like never before after the pop singer-turned-billionaire businesswoman inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Apple TV. The project is slated to present unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the singer as she makes her highly anticipated return to music at the Super Bowl halftime show next February.

Months after The Sun reported that a documentary on the Barbadian singer was in the works, this week the outlet reported that the film will appear on Apple TV+. The streaming service reportedly paid top bucks to film the multi-talented entertainer’s preparations for the halftime show, hoping to capitalize on what a music industry insider told The Sun is a “massive appetite for everything” regarding the 34-year-old.

Rihanna Superbowl Performance

The documentary will reportedly follow the “Diamonds” singer sometime after she and her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, earlier this year.

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night [the halftime show] and give an insight into what her life is really like now that she is returning to pop as a mum,” the insider claimed. “Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music, and so Apple has paid millions.”

They continued, “The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that, it’s a live comeback, and the pressure is immense. She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

Rihanna’s New Music

Rihanna broke the internet last September after she quietly announced on her social media that she would be headlining the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, marking her return to music in any capacity in five years. During her hiatus, the nine-time Grammy Award-winner built a beauty, fashion, and skincare empire that earned her a ticket into the billionaire’s club.

However, last month, fans’ music prayers were finally answered after the singer released two singles for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” motion picture soundtrack titled “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up,” the latter of which received a visual directed by the film’s cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

The music video finds the songstress on an empty beach singing the lyrics “Lift me up/Hold me down/Keep me close/Safe and sound,” as scenes from the action film appear throughout.

The release date of the documentary or its title has not yet been released.