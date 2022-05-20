‘Very Mature’: Chris Brown Seemingly Sends Message Following News Rihanna Gave Birth to Baby Boy

Singer Rihanna has given birth to her baby with rapper A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old mom reportedly gave birth to a boy on May 13, months after the couple announced in January that they were expecting.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple including from Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown. He seemingly congratulated the new mom in his Instagram Stories. Brown appeared to have done so by writing “Congratulations” followed by a prayer emoji and a heart emoji. The “Loyal” singer also posted a pregnant emoji.

A$AP Rock and Rihanna (L) and Chris Brown (R). Photo by by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The post was captioned, “Aww! #ChrisBrown posts a message of congratulations on his IG story with a pregnancy emoji following the news that #Rihanna gave birth! ([camera emoji] @gettyimages) #Rihanna.”

May 19, 2022 — The Shade Room posts a screenshot of Chris Brown’s Instagram Stories congratulating Rihanna. (@theshaderoom/Instagram)

Fans had mixed reactions to Brown’s post due to the nature of their breakup. Several fans thought it was sweet of Brown to congratulate his ex-girlfriend. The two singers were a couple from 2007 until 2009. Brown was arrested following a domestic dispute before the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The “Deuces” singer pled guilty to “assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury” and spent five years on probation. He also completed a domestic violence program and 180 hours of community service. The couple continued to date on and off until 2013, according to E! Online.

“Very mature of him,” replied one fan. “That was sweet,” added another. “That’s that acceptance feeling after being in denial,” added another fan. “He genuinely happy for them which shows growth…..#respect.”

Others suggested Brown had other intentions with his well-wishes. “Chris never gone let rih go we all know this lol,” replied one fan. Another fan was more disturbed by Brown congratulating Rihanna. “Very disturbing.”

One particular social media user replied and defended Brown’s sincerity. “Maybe he genuinely means congratulations. Y’all be pushing it,” that person wrote followed by an eye-roll emoji. “Y’all always tryna make everything a big deal all he saying is ‘congratulations,’ ” declared another fan. ”He said congrats, nothing more,” added another.

“He didn’t even congratulate his 3 baby mamas publicly. A mess,” someone else joked one. Another individual chimed in, “Anybody checked on Drake?” followed by a laughing-crying emoji.