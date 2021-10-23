Lori Harvey Finally Reveals Why Michael B. Jordan Calls Her Turtle, and Women Everywhere Can Relate

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have become fan favorites in the couples category.

Not only do they speak highly of each other all the time and she steals his clothes, but another thing that cements their cuteness is the nicknames that they have for each other. Harvey calls her man her “nugget” and Jordan calls Harvey his “turtle.” While the names are cute, their uniqueness has fans wondering how they came to be.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. (Photo: @loriharvey/ Instagram)

Lately, Harvey’s been on a press run to promote her new skincare line SKN by LH. In a Tuesday interview with Access Daily, she was answering questions about who gave her nicknames and the source behind them. When Kit Hoover asked her about the nickname, she smiled from ear to ear and answered, “Mike calls me Turtle. My baby calls me Turtle.”

As for why he calls her turtle, Mario Lopez jokingly asked, “You got a hardshell?” But she answered, “Honestly because he says I take so long to get ready. Like I move on turtle time. So he’s like, ‘OK, Turtle. All right, let’s go.’” She ended the answer for the question by saying, “It just stuck.”

Harvey and Jordan have been going strong for quite some time. They first confirmed their relationship in January, however, the two were seen hanging out before in November when they were spotted getting off of a plane together. They have yet to divulge the details of how their relationship actually began, but they have talked about how they operate in their relationship.

Both the actor and Harvey are discreet about some of the more intimate details in their life. This is the first person we are seeing Jordan, 34, publicly claim, and even though Harvey has posted a few of her exes and has been seen hanging out with others, she’s still stayed quiet about them.

She explained that she and Jordan have an understanding when it comes to discreet-ness because they are both private. “I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’”

The 24-year-old also added, “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she says. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”