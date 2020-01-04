‘Where is Lori? ‘: Future and Diddy’s Photo Drives Fans Into a Frenzy Due to Their Relationship With Lori Harvey

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted an Instagram photo that shows him with Future, and it’s sparked a lot of discussion.

The pic was shared on Thursday, and besides Combs and Future, it shows Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor and others. And Combs simply captioned the photo “2020.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs (left) and Future (right) were seen in a photo together amid rumors that they both dated Lori Harvey (center). (Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Normally, the talk surrounding the photo would probably be about the number of celebs in it and the sheer star power. But considering there have been rumors that Combs and Future have both dated Lori Harvey, much of the comments centered on that.

Word of Combs and Harvey dating began in March 2019 after they were seen together at a reggae concert in Miami.

They were spotted more times after that in various cities, but in October they reportedly split after Combs was seen with actress Nicole Olivera in Beverly Hills.

Future has been linked to Harvey even before Combs, but after the breakup Harvey and the Atlanta rapper were seen driving together in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which only intensified the dating rumors.

@diddy/Instagram

They were also suspected to be in Nigeria together last month. So many question why Future and Combs would now be in a photo together.

“Lori must be taking the picture,” someone wrote.

“Oh Lori gotta be there… her men and her best friend there,” another person commented.

“You said how many of Lori Harvey’s exes in this photo? Ohhh just 3 😭😂🤦🏽‍♂️,” wrote someone else.

“Where is Lori 🤪😫🤣, I spy Future, I spy Diddy,” a fourth person commented.

Combs and Future were also spotted in the studio together with Mill, Khaled and others, and they all took in a Miami Heat basketball game too.

They were seen enjoying themselves on water skis in Miami as well. So it doesn’t seem like they let the Harvey dating rumors come between them.

Harvey has also been linked to Combs’ son Justin Combs, Trey Songz, British six-time Formula 1 race car champion Lewis Hamilton, and Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, whom she was engaged to in 2017 before they split.