Angela Simmons recently took to her Instagram Story to display her admiration for Yo Gotti.

Simmons and Yo Gotti, who have been romantically linked since September following the rapper’s appearance at her 35th birthday party, continued to ignite dating rumors after they were spotted in first Dubai and then Paris at the same times.

Angela Simmons shares an image of what appears to be Yo Gotti and fans are convinced that the star is falling for him. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

Although neither party has publicly addressed the dating allegations, Simmons and Yo Gotti have been seen together on numerous instances since then, including the “Rack It Up” emcee’s Nov. 15 party for his mother’s 64th birthday.

On Nov. 17, Simmons shared an image of herself smiling from ear to ear next to a man that appeared to be Yo Gotti with the caption “Forever Mood.” As the photo circulated online, many voiced their opinion regarding the alleged new couple.

A few fans expressed how happy they were that Simmons gave Yo Gotti a chance after he expressed his love for the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star in 2015.

“I’m glad she finally gave him a shot. He seems like a good guy and clearly adores her. So, good for them.”

“When you finally give that person who actually likes you a chance and it turns out perfect love this for her.”

“Girl we been told you to give him a chance long time ago!!!! I like this!”

This isn’t the first time fans have brought up Yo Gotti’s love for Simmons. Last week after Simmons and Yo Gotti were spotted in New York at an event for upcoming artist Glorilla and many questioned the mother of one’s intention because of how long it took her to date the rapper.

Simmons was previously linked to rapper and actor Bow Wow in 2012, and their alleged romance ended a short time later. In 2015, Simmons began dating Sutton Tennyson. The pair would get engaged and welcome a son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, in 2016.

Simmons and Tennyson’s ended their two-year union in 2017. The pair remained on good terms as they co-parented their son until November 2018, when the businessman was shot and killed outside his Atlanta home following an argument with an acquaintance.