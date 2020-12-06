‘That Was a Disaster’: Kenya Moore Gives R-Rated Details About Past Date with Kanye West

Kenya Moore and Kanye West could’ve been an item if their first date didn’t go horribly wrong, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently revealed.

Moore, 49, opened up about their date on the Dec. 4 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” calling it “a disaster.”

Kenya Moore and Kanye West. (Photos: @thekenyamoore/Instagram, YouTube/screenshot)

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV. I was lost — he left me alone,” she recalled without going into details about the “explicit” content.

The “RHOA” star continued, “For like five minutes, I was wandering around by myself. I followed some noises and saw him watching something that he probably shouldn’t have been.”

“So that was my exit. As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing,” she concluded.

Fans have since been reacting to the revelation online, criticizing Moore for speaking about the details.

“Y’all both married now…… why bring this up?” one fan questioned the reality star.

Another expressed, “Girl das a married man why bring dat up 🥴😂.”

“Messy af 👀☕️🐸,” one person called the “RHOA” star.

Moore previously opened up about the date with “Access Hollywood Live” in 2013, per Bravo TV, but didn’t go into the juicy details at the time.

“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board,” she said.

The “RHOA” star continued, “I’m very happy that he’s found love and that him and Kim are having a good relationship.”

West, 43, went on to marry Kim Kardashian in 2014, and they have since had four children – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Moore got married in 2017 to Marc Daly, with whom she shares a daughter named Brooklyn.

While both West and Moore’s marriages have been bumpy over the years, their relationships seem to have strengthened in recent months.

See interview below starting at the 10:00 mark.