Kanye West Reveals How Parents Split ‘Destroyed’ His Relationship with His Father and How He’s Trying to Avoid the Same Thing with His Kids  

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s split has been anything but amicable since the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star filed for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021. The 41-year-old reality star has since requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children. However, their co-parenting journey is experiencing a turbulent start.

In a since-deleted post uploaded to his Instagram page over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a screenshot of a text conversation he claimed was with one of Kardashian’s cousins who sided with him over the issue of letting his eldest daughter North West appear on TikTok.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I’m happy to share what I know about that since I’m a single mom and want to keep my kids off the internet,” the message read. “Call me or let me know if you want some information. Hope to see you all soon!” However, by that point, West had informed the family member that he no longer wished to further speak on the matter.

In the caption, the “Jesus Walks” emcee claimed that “AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGEST I TAKE MEDICATION.”

West then seemingly provided the reasoning behind his recent post-divorce behavior, citing his upbringing and dealing with parents who were separating.

“MY DAD DIDN’T HAVE MONEY OR A PUBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote.“I DO THIS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED. I DON’T EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC.”

Elsewhere, the “Runaway” rapper claimed he gave that family — seemingly referencing the Kardashian/Jenner clan — “the culture.” He added, “IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK. A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN.”

Since separating, West claims the Skims founder has prevented him from spending time with their kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. The pair exchanged words and placed blame on each other online regarding their children. However, over the weekend, West appeared to have a change of heart after he deleted every social media post relating to his family and divorce from his Instagram feed after Kardashian accused the rapper of constant attacks and embarrassing her.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘He Used the Parent Line’: Fans React to Kanye West’s Message to People Asking Him to Do an NFT

University of Michigan Students Opens Vending Machine Business for Black Students In Need of Hair and Beauty Supplies

‘If I’m James Harden, I’m Frustrated. I’m Ready To Get The Hell Out’| Kendrick Perkins Thinks Brooklyn Nets Star Needs To Jump Ship