‘The Love That We Share Could Never be Duplicated Nor Replaced’: Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Seemingly Addresses Distancing Herself from Group Following Husband’s Dispute with a Promoter

Business tensions are once again high for Xscape. The R&B group’s powerhouse vocalist, LaTocha Scott, recently made headlines when her decision to distance herself from the ladies became a trending topic among social media users.

According to TMZ, LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens, was allegedly involved in a dispute with the group’s current tour promoter. LaTocha is said to have asked her group members — Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her sister Tamika Scott — to switch promoters, but the group opted not to disrupt their current business arrangements.

Xscape members (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott Photo: Officialxscape/Instagram

As a result, the “You’re a Liar” songstress decided it was best she distance herself from the group, meaning she will not be joining them for several of their upcoming tour stops. Fans suspected that the group was on the fritz again when promotional flyers circulated on social media featuring Burruss, Harris and Tamika. According to LaTocha, that is simply not the case.

On Nov. 5, she posted a photo of herself, Tamika, and their mother. In the caption, she wrote, “With family, you don’t always get along or agree on everything, but the love that we share could never be duplicated nor replaced.”

At the very least, fans were happy to know that despite issues with the promoter, the sisters remained on good terms. “Well, all we know is that the concert won’t be the same without you,” wrote one person. Another commented, “I saw the TMZ article about you and Xscape, and I’m praying that everything works out with you ladies, especially with you and your sister @therealtamikascott!! #FamilyOverEverything.”

However, one person was uninterested in the peace that exists between the Scott sisters. That person wrote, “This is so sad you is the group! These songs are not going to sound right without you, the best voice I love you!” Another person who shared a similar sentiment commented, “Girl get on that tour and get that bag $$$. The fans want to see ALL 4 of yall together.”

Xsape previously broke up in the late ’90s due to ongoing tensions between the ladies. They would go on to reunite in 2017 for a performance at the BET Awards, but the quartet’s reunion was short-lived. The group rebranded as Xscape 3, sans Burruss, the following year.

Earlier this fall, it was announced that Xscape and SWV were in production on a limited series at Bravo; this comes after Burruss called out reality TV producer Carlos King for stealing the group’s story and selling it to another television network — where some of the group’s ongoing turmoil has been caught on-camera.

The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” said she and her group members and SWV were inspired to move forward with a show after they participated in a 2022 “Verzuz” together. “I guess it inspired something for us to come together in a major way. To like, be able to put out shows together and not just, you know, us performing on the same show, but actually merging the two performances together into one performance,” Burruss said during a Sept. 8 interview for “KDay Morning Show With Cece and Romeo.”