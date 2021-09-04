‘This Baby Is Only 4’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Teaches Her How to Play the Piano, Serena Fails — Watch

Serena Williams has a super talented 4-year-old on her hands.

On Sept. 2, Williams uploaded the cutest TikTok video, which she then reposted on Instagram, of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian teaching her how to play the piano. Alexis concentrated on the piano keys while her little hair beads gently moved as she pressed each key. The little one coached her mother through each key while looking at some unidentifiable item that was off camera.

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Williams tried following her daughter, who adorably resembled a younger version of Williams and her sister Venus Williams when they used to wear beads in their hair. However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn’t quite get it down right and ended up jokingly apologizing multiple times. She eventually turned to her daughter and said, “Sorry, are you going to fire me?” she asked, but Alexis responded by continuing to play a song that Williams dubbed “Olympia is a boss #remix.”

In her Instagram caption, she revealed that one is never too young to teach and one is never too old to learn. She wrote “​​I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano… 🎾🎹 @olympiaohanian.” Williams welcomed her daughter with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in September 2017. Ever since giving birth to her, Williams and her daughter have been giving their followers delightful mommy-daughter duo content. From matching outfits to singing and dancing together to Olympia joining her mom from time to time on the tennis court, fans cannot get enough of the two.

In response to the piano lessons video, one shocked person said, “This baby is only 4! Watch out world! 💕💕💕.” Someone else wrote, “❤️🙌👏 very sweet love the time you and Olympia are having together 💕.” Others could not get enough of how much Alexis resembles Williams. They received comments like “Mini Serena❤️,” and “You guys look soooo much alike 😍.”