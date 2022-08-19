‘So He WAS Left Off Bad and Bougie’: Migos Finally Addresses Why Takeoff Wasn’t on ‘Bad and Boujee’ Years After Viral Moment with Joe Budden and DJ Akademics

Migos is finally setting the record straight regarding the mystery behind member Takeoff’s omission from the group’s hit record “Bad and Boujee.”

In a teaser clip for the upcoming episode of “Rap Radar,” co-host Elliott Wilson posed the question to Takeoff, asking the rapper: Was there something about ‘Bad and Boujee?’ Why you didn’t wanna rap on that beat? Like, why wasn’t you on the song when it came out?”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Recording Artists (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos attend the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Before the emcee could respond, fellow bandmate Quavo interrupted, stating, “I just think it was just timing.” This may make for Migos’ first interview as a duo after Offset has seemingly stepped away from the group.

Takeoff was heard agreeing before Quavo continued, sharing, “We was just trying to get something out. We was actually pissed off because we ain’t have no music out. I think like a couple months before that whole little wave, and we was going through the litigation with 300 [Entertainment], so we ended up leaking ‘Bad and Boujee’ on SoundCloud first.”

The 31-year-old also noted that they were under pressure with limited time to work and that he almost didn’t make the quadruple platinum track. “S–t, I wasn’t even finna be on it,” the rapper revealed. “I had to do my verse on some quick, fast, in-a-rush s–t. So it was just like everybody running to the song and trying to get it done.”

The last time the question was brought up was on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards, where “Everyday Struggle​​” DJ Akademiks initially inquired about the matter, asking Takeoff, “I feel like that’s a running joke, with you being left off ‘Bad and Boujee,’” Akademiks said. Takeoff responded, “I ain’t left off ‘Bad and Boujee.’ “You think I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee’?”

Akademiks’ co-host Joe Budden attempted to wrap up the interview, who was soon instructed by Quavo to “well, wrap it up then.” Things nearly ended in fisticuffs and birthed a viral moment after Joe dropped his mic and walked out of frame. This triggered the trio Offset, Quavo and Takeoff to get out of their seats and approach Joe. However, others quickly intervened.

Fans on social media reacted to the clip while reflecting on the viral moment, including one Instagram user who wrote, “so he WAS left off bad and bougie.” Another person added, “Lmaooo this whole interview was funny asf and went left quickly.” “To this day “well wrap it up then” lives rent free in my head,” added a third person.