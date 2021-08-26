Saweetie Denounces Rumors That She and Quavo Are Back Together

Saweetie is taking time for “Straightenin” up some false news.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the “Icy Girl” addressed a rumor that surfaced this week about her and her relationship with ex-boyfriend and rapper Quavo. Five months after calling it quits, the artists’ names were headlining in news this week with claims that the two were “spending time together” in New York.

Saweetie and her ex-boyfriend Quavo (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

But according to the femcee, these rumors were literally just that – rumors. On Twitter, she quoted one of the articles from Hollywood Life and wrote, “pinocchio ass article 🤥 anyways back to this #saweetiemeal.” Saweetie’s Pinocchio reference comes from the Disney film about a live wood carven puppet that had a desire to become a real boy. However, he had a bad habit of lying. This is why Saweetie used his name to denounce the rumor as a lie.

pinocchio ass article 🤥 anyways back to this #saweetiemeal https://t.co/8R09HX8qwm — BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) August 26, 2021

The couple had been dating for about three years and even featured in GQ magazine together before revealing in March that they were splitting up. Saweetie wrote on Twitter, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

In a previous tweet, she insinuated that the reason for the split was Quavo’s infidelity. “I’m single,” she said, “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Quavo responded on Twitter as well by saying his ex-girl was “turning it into a show” and in another tweet said, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

While according to Saweetie, the two are done done, they each still have photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. Quavo has not addressed the rumors at all.