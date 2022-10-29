‘She Has Tip’s Chin’: Heiress Harris Proves She’s a Top Model In New School Photo and Fans Say She Is Starting to Look Like T.I.  

The youngest of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ children is the undeniable star of the family.

Heiress Harris sent hearts aflutter across social media after her recent school photo was posted by her mother and older sister Zonnique. Unlike most children her age, there was nothing funny or quirky about Heiress’ time in front of the camera.



Heiress Harris Photo: Majorgirl/Instagram

The 6-year-old wore a simple white cap-sleeved shirt, her curls were twisted into an updo, and she had an age-appropriate set of small hoop earrings. While she was not smiling for the flick, Heiress did serve up the perfect model gaze. Fawning social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how she inherited flawless beauty and how much she looks like a member of her family.

“Heiress really Top Modeled her school picture,” wrote one person.

“One thing T.I. And Tiny gone do is have a beautiful daughter. Because all three of them serve faceee,” wrote another person.

A couple of others wrote, “Got Tip’s chin and all,” and “Zonnique and Heiress kinda look alike.” A fourth person commented, “The fact that this baby can POSE and SING, and be flawless like this. Ti & Tiny literally created a a natural born superstar.”

Since her days as a tot, Heiress has proven she has the vocals, coordination for and choreography, and the charisma to someday become an entertainer. In July, she wowed an audience when she delivered a performance of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You” at school.



T.I. and Heiress Harris. Photo:@majorgirl/Instagram

Heiress is in good company when it comes to celebrity kids who have developed a following online. Former teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both have daughters who fans are convinced are running the show within their respective families.

Wade and wife Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James, has kept fans in stitches with her endless supply of facial expressions and bouts of shady vibes. James’ only daughter, Zhuri, with wife Savannah James, has his fans equally smitten. The 8-year-old has wowed people with her star power while taking over family TikToks and for her fashion sense.