‘Swizz Got the Strongest Genes in the Universe’: Swizz Beatz and His Daughter Nicole’s Uncanny Resemblance to Each Other Continues to Shock Fans After the Producer Posts These Photos

Swizz Beatz’ genes continue to take his fans by surprise.

The mega producer is not one to hide his children from the public’s view, yet, whenever social media users catch a glimpse at one of his offspring, they can not help but be shocked by the child’s resemblance to Swizz.

Swizz Beatz and his daughter Nicole. (Photo: @therealswizzz/Instagram)

Such was the case when the Ruff Ryders hit maker marked National Daughters Day by celebrating his twin: His daughter Nicole. “Happy #nationaldaughtersday my Twin. Daddy loves you so much,” read his caption for the photo gallery posted on Sept. 26 (the newly minted day is observed on Sept. 25.)

In a series of eight photos, the proud dad showed off moments he and his only daughter have shared. They included memories made in what appears to be Venice, Italy; the father-daughter duo sharing an embrace at an event; and snaps of Nicole from her dad’s point of view.

In the comments, an overwhelming number of people could not agree more with Swizz that he and Nicole quite literally share the same face. People commented:

“She stole your whole face.”

“She is definitely your twin. An absolute Beauty.”

“This man Swizz got the strongest genes in the universe I swear lol.”

Others commented, “I love how you dote over her all the time.” As well as, “She seriously looks like she could be you and Alicia’s baby girl” and “I see alot of your mother in her. She’s beautiful like your mom.”

In total, Swizz has five children. He shares eldest son Prince Nasir with ex Nicole Levy; Kasseem Dean Jr. with ex-wife Mashonda Tifere; Nicole with U.K. singer UK singer Jahna Sebastian; and sons Egypt and Genesis with his wife Alicia Keys.

This summer, Swizz flexed his dad skills when he took his children on a “solo dad trip” to London. Again, fans were captivated by just how much each of his children resembled him.