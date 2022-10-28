‘Maybe If I Dress Like Her Daddy’: Fans React to Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet Attire By Comparing it to Steve Harvey’s Old Looks and Many Others, the Actor Responds 

Michael B. Jordan‘s red-carpet appearance for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Hollywood, California, became a hot commodity for several reasons, including his suit and the many online comparisons.

The film, set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, is the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” The release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was delayed numerous times. Some of the reasons include the unexpected passing of its star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 from colorectal cancer, actress Letitia Wright sustaining an injury on set, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael B. Jordan rocks an all-yellow Louis Vuitton suit to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere and fans compare the actor’s look to Jim Carrey and Steve Harvey. Photo:@fashionbombdaily/Instagram

Jordan, who played the character Erik Killmonger in the first “Black Panther” movie, rocked an all-yellow suit by Louis Vuitton. The 35-year complemented the attire with a white shirt, gold jewelry pieces and black shoes.

As Jordan’s look began circulating online, fans couldn’t help but compare the star’s attire to Jim Carrey’s character from “The Mask” and the look of the types of suits Steve Harvey was known for wearing. A couple of individuals even went as far as to claim that Jordan was trying to win his ex Lori Harvey back by trying to dress like her stepfather.

This is exactly what Michael B Jordan gave in that yellow suit. https://t.co/Nfe0JOPBsA — peace (@AlafiaXO) October 27, 2022

“Nobody: Michael B. Jordan at the #WakandaForever premiere: SCHMOOOOOOKIN’.”

“Maybe if I dress like her daddy…” https://t.co/lTvWbQDq8B — Big Virgo💰 (@RudeGyalMauni) October 27, 2022

What in the Steve Harvey Collection?! pic.twitter.com/u0OchqFyJx — Anime Bullock (@iamwiddy) October 28, 2022

As Jordan caught wind of the online roast, the actor took to his Instagram story to respond to those naysayers. While using “The Mask” filter, he said, “Internet’s funny. Say what you want, but that suit was smoking.” Following Jordan’s remarks, a few fans came to his defense.

A couple of individuals praised him for stepping outside of the box and wearing the suit, while one claimed that he should have worn a matching hat to mess with people more.

One wrote, “Nothing wrong with the outfit. The problem is this generation do not understand personal style. Everyone wants to look the same..” Another said, “He looked good though cause when guys do the basic tuxedo look, it gets boring.”

Michael B. Jordan responds to the roast by sharing a video with a “The Mask” filter. Photo:@michaelbjordan/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Jordan has been compared to Steve Harvey. Back when Jordan was dating Lori Harvey in July 2021, fans claimed that Jordan physically resembled “The Family Feud” host because of his mustache.

Those comments came after Lori shared a video of the couple’s first social media kiss.